The central government has launched a nationwide emergency app for the safety of women in India.

This was shared by Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani in a written reply in Lok Sabha. It stated that the app provides a single number (112) based assistance in emergencies to women in distress. It also stated that one can triple press the start button or dial 999 or 555 on mobile.

Use 112 India mobile app to access the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) operationalised by GoI-ERSS can also be accessed by dialling 112 or triple press of start button or dialling 999 or 555 on mobile. It is available for women facing domestic or any kind of violence. — Ministry of WCD (@MinistryWCD) May 21, 2020

The Emergency Response Support System can be accessed through the '112 India' mobile app from any smartphone.

Under the seventh schedule to the Constitution of India, 'Police' and 'Public order' are state subjects. This indicates that maintaining law and order, protection of life and property of the citizens, including the safety of women, is primarily the responsibility of the States and Union Territories.