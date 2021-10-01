At 18 years of age, Greta Thunberg has managed to become one of the most influential (if not the most influential voices) for climate conservation across the world. She is motivated, fearless in her speeches, and has had a history of giving it back to the bullies (AKA Donald Trump). Here are 5 such moments to prove the same.

1. "Of course we need constructive dialogue, but they've now had 30 years of "blah blah blah", and where has that led us". These were Great's words at the Youth4Climate conference. Since then, the speech has been watched and shared a million times and we see why.

2. When she turned Donald Trump's insult into a savage Twitter bio. Trump had said that she has "anger management problems" and should "chill". So she changed her bio to: "A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old-fashioned movie with a friend".

3. And then, when Trump tweeted "stop the counting", during the US elections, she tweeted back saying, "So ridiculous. Donald must work on his anger management problem, then go to a good old-fashioned movie with a friend! Chill, Donald, Chill".

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

4. This is not it, though. Trump had once mocked her by ironically saying that she is a "very happy young girl". To which she replied by tweeting this when he was exiting the White House:

He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! pic.twitter.com/G8gObLhsz9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 20, 2021

5. And who can forget this.

Greta Thunberg glares at Trump as he passes her at UN pic.twitter.com/APx7L1VovX — The Independent (@Independent) September 24, 2019

6. When she asked world leaders, "How dare you", point-blank in her historic speech.

Responsible and unafraid. What an icon.