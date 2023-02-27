It’s wildly horrifying to know how little women mean to our patriarchal world each time. Reportedly, a woman in Gujarat died of a heart attack during her wedding rituals. But her family and society deemed it fit to carry on the celebrations with her younger sister. Cos what was the groom’s fault?

"Hetal’s body was reportedly kept in cold storage until the ceremony was over."



The one line that tells you how dispensable women are in India. Their lives are meant nothing. https://t.co/fxOuMUdAA5 — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) February 26, 2023

The bride was from Gujarat’s Bhavnagar area. She died during the wedding rituals at the venue in Subhashnagar, reported News18. She was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital after she fainted during the ceremony. The doctors declared her dead.

But even in the midst of the tragedy, her relatives had an idea for resuming the celebrations. They continued the wedding rituals with the bride’s younger sister while keeping her body in cold storage. Apparently, the family and members of the society did not want to send back the groom “empty-handed.”

“members of society convinced them to set an example and not send the bridegroom and his family empty handed”

Nobody values a life anymore. If the groom died will the so called members of the society send the family empty handed ? ?

This society is sick 😔😔😠 https://t.co/7O7DJtKSCQ — Ramya Subramanian (@RamyaDpalani) February 27, 2023

A girl is dead but the pride of man is priority. If you are not outraged and disgusted by this at all levels, you are the problem. Please don't give poverty and culture as a justification. Animals do better than us. https://t.co/jbrqQUzGqO — Masth Minching (@masthminching) February 27, 2023

I’m sick after reading this news. The value of a woman’s life in India. Also, the hierarchal supremacy & division between the groom’s family & the bride’s. The fact that the groom must be considered “sacred” & hence not be sent back empty handed is just horrible. Simply pathetic. https://t.co/EtmwHawa2d — Prateek Raj (@sriprateekraj) February 26, 2023

"Members of society convinced them to set an example and not send the bridegroom and his family empty handed." Sheer stupidity in example setting culture in a society that is built on all the wrong examples to soothe the purpose of either men or the upper class is ludicrous. https://t.co/w9DYZ322Op — Snehashish Roy (@TheJournorator) February 27, 2023

Marriage is a transaction, and women are tradeable objects in our society. It’s unsettling how easily the life of another woman was traded because, somehow, the transaction is more important than the death of your own daughter. It’s a shame!