We, unfortunately, live in a world where women are always expected to directly get married and not date anyone in between. As orthodox and bizarre as it sounds, it's absolutely true and there are hundreds of women, including me, who can vouch for this statement.

And, a woman recently went through a similar situation. Keep reading to know what happened.

A woman and a social media user, who goes by the username @Poan_Sapdi, revealed how she was rejected by a man who said he can’t proceed with their marriage proposal on a matrimonial website after she told him that she was in a relationship in college.

No, we wish we were kidding!

This guy from https://t.co/XjM9KA5GDV literally said he can’t proceed with this and hung up on me when I told him I was in a relationship in college like what! and whyyy! 😂 — Poan Sapdi (@Poan_Sapdi) July 13, 2022

While some people were quite pissed, others started defending the guy. Here, we have compiled a few of the best responses from the netizens.

Idk why they do this. So many ppl date in college & fool around, but god forbid the rishta they have does the same, it's considered cheap and then they call you characterless for like....having a healthy dating life???? Doesn't even make sense. You probably dodged a bullet there. — Kuhu Bhatnagar (she/they) (@aSagCoder) July 13, 2022

One guy said me he won't marry a girl who has been in more than 2 relationship 👀 — imposter_syndrome (@i_eat_bhav) July 13, 2022

Uski marzi — Siddharth's Echelon (@SiddharthKG7) July 13, 2022

Also what are these ppl saying about failed relationships?? Bro 22 to 27 is age to exploree and fail only. Who is best at everything from the moment they graduate????!! — Srushtea (@BarfsHerThots) July 13, 2022

bdw is there any logic to justify this behaviour (asking seriously)? — Unoccupied (@invalidCitizen) July 13, 2022

Maybe because he didn't want someone who was sexually active before marriage? — Yash (@Yashfacts28) July 13, 2022

Rishta barabari walo me hota hai.

Number of exes bhi uske barabar ki chahiye hongi usko, maybe zero. — Aman (@AmanHasNoName_2) July 13, 2022

Women out here bashing the guy for his choice. I literally got a request on snapchat from a girl who was adding everyone with 'shrivastava' surname. 24, and she was looking for a man 'jiski kabhi koi gf na rahi ho,' mummy papa ki baat manta ho aur Shrivastava ho. Its not only men — Ishaan Shrivastava🇮🇳🏳️‍🌈 (@lyser_and_psilo) July 14, 2022

This mentality is crazy weird. A person who has lived more than 25 years is bound to have experiences in life. He'll probably marry a girl who will lie to him about this😂 — Srushtea (@BarfsHerThots) July 13, 2022

Tats his wish. May be he didn't have any relationship so expect the same from his partner. — Sapphire (@aham_yogini) July 13, 2022

+1. True. Everyone has their own likes,dislikes and expectations. By the way Appreciate her Honesty she didn't choose to hide it. Good 4r both.👍 — ItsKKumar (@KB2W2) July 13, 2022

Consider urself lucky. Well dressed well educated guys but feudal mindset! — Saif (@Wick3dbaba) July 14, 2022

Sometimes people can’t accept your past... He might think all the time about it, so it is best he chooses to stay away. — Sachin (@sachinsanafan) July 14, 2022

Good for you and him...

The deal breaker clause was discussed in the first interaction!



Don't be judgemental about others priorities, get used to marriage market, your thinking , SM presence hardly matter here. — Kshitij M (@M8horizon) July 13, 2022

He doesn't owe anybody an explanation. He has every right to apply whatever filters he wants in choosing a life partner. — Shakthi Pavithran 🇮🇳 (@Shakthi113) July 14, 2022

what the heck😂😂😂 he was single for all his life thinking he will be the first love of his first love(if his wife ends up loving him) — atul bhatt (@atulbhatt98) July 13, 2022

You dodged a bullet, thank your lucky stars. — pooh (@purveois) July 14, 2022

These kinds of proposal rejections can only happen in our country.