Going to the gym is hard enough as it is. But it feels like the universe goes out of its way to makes it harder for women. 

Here's Why:

1. Gym Bros

Men will go to any lengths to assert their alpha status. Often it means grunting like an animal while slamming the barbell on the ground or leaving behind a generous smear of the stinkiest sweat on the bench. 


Sometimes it means going through ridiculous lengths to mansplain the dumbest concepts. No matter how good you are, at the gym, no woman is ever right. One time I had a guy tell me I was sitting wrong. Whatever that means. 

Also, who told men it's a good idea to shoot their shot at the gym? Guys if you are reading this, please don't. 

2. Breasts

Having big breasts is both a blessing and a curse, but when it comes to working out, they’re undoubtedly a curse. Cardio becomes your worst enemy. How do you explain to your trainer that burpees are not easy for you because of the bludgeoning burden of two merciless sacks? You can't, so you just suffer through the discomfort.  


Oh and boob sweat. How do you even wipe it off?

3. Wardrobe Malfunctions

Fitting into a sports bra is a workout in itself. And once you do complete the mission, the chances of finding a sports bra that actually holds our breasts in place is one in a million. There's nothing worse than an ill-fitted sports bra on a run and the boob ache that comes after.


Then there's the dreaded wedgie and having to do "the dance" to fix it in plain sight. 

And don't get me started about see-through leggings and boy shorts wiggling up your butt. That's the real reason women have trust issues.

4. The Looks

On a tragic note, getting weird looks from dudes is a part of every woman's gym routine. Nobody likes to get ogled by meatheads via not-so-subtle glances through the mirror. 

5. Your Period

Need I say more?

In a perfect world, women would be able to work out without being hounded by random dude-bros or being mansplained the same exercise they've been doing for the past five years. But till then, we got this ladies - we're in this fight together!