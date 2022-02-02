Going to the gym is hard enough as it is. But it feels like the universe goes out of its way to makes it harder for women.

Here's Why:

1. Gym Bros

Men will go to any lengths to assert their alpha status. Often it means grunting like an animal while slamming the barbell on the ground or leaving behind a generous smear of the stinkiest sweat on the bench.







Also, who told men it's a good idea to shoot their shot at the gym? Guys if you are reading this, please don't.

Sometimes it means going through ridiculous lengths to mansplain the dumbest concepts. No matter how good you are, at the gym, no woman is ever right. One time I had a guy tell me I was sitting wrong. Whatever that means.

Nobody:



Not a fucking soul:



Gross men at the gym mansplaining proper form to women as a way to shoot their shot: pic.twitter.com/ULZ6mVCJR7 — Helo daddy (@rugged_chungus) May 20, 2019

Guy at the gym just made me stop my workout and take off my headphones so he could tell me I look great, and then when I said “Oh. I know, *he* was annoyed. — Aubrey Hirsch (@aubreyhirsch) December 13, 2019

this man at my gym that i have never seen before got angry with me for not giving him a high-five after he said “good lift”. bro do i look like i want to touch you? — gabi hantla Ⓥ (@gabi_hantla) November 24, 2019

2. Breasts

Having big breasts is both a blessing and a curse, but when it comes to working out, they’re undoubtedly a curse. Cardio becomes your worst enemy. How do you explain to your trainer that burpees are not easy for you because of the bludgeoning burden of two merciless sacks? You can't, so you just suffer through the discomfort.



Oh and boob sweat. How do you even wipe it off?

3. Wardrobe Malfunctions

Fitting into a sports bra is a workout in itself. And once you do complete the mission, the chances of finding a sports bra that actually holds our breasts in place is one in a million. There's nothing worse than an ill-fitted sports bra on a run and the boob ache that comes after.





Then there's the dreaded wedgie and having to do "the dance" to fix it in plain sight.





And don't get me started about see-through leggings and boy shorts wiggling up your butt. That's the real reason women have trust issues.

My brain: let’s go for a run



My boobs: we hate running, we will smother you in your sleep if you make us struggle into a sports bra again



My brain: *nervous laugh* I totally meant let’s see what’s new on Netflix — Just J (@junejuly12) July 29, 2019

When the wedgie struggle is REAL 😅👖#BBUK pic.twitter.com/tcIpZseBNe — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 27, 2018

Men will never understand the struggle of trying to subtly unpick a front wedgie — Lucifer Bitch Queen (@JuicyLohnson) October 23, 2019

4. The Looks

On a tragic note, getting weird looks from dudes is a part of every woman's gym routine. Nobody likes to get ogled by meatheads via not-so-subtle glances through the mirror.

Just generally making crude gestures, and staring. Also, just hanging out behind the machine u're using 😧😒 — Victoria Phillips (@ToriaPhillips) March 31, 2017

5. Your Period

Need I say more?

In a perfect world, women would be able to work out without being hounded by random dude-bros or being mansplained the same exercise they've been doing for the past five years. But till then, we got this ladies - we're in this fight together!