There’s a common misconception about women being poor leaders, especially in professional arenas. Some say it’s because we’re too emotional to make well thought out decisions, others say it’s because we’ll have to compromise on having a healthy marriage and family if we put another pursuit on our priority list. Which is exactly why we’re taking the time to point out that the topmost happiest countries in the world are led by women.

ADVERTISEMENT The truth is that we haven’t witnessed enough women make it to leadership positions, to understand that none of those things actually matter. But we’ve finally arrived at a place where more and more women are stepping into leadership roles and proving that the capability to do good work has nothing to do with gender.

The top 3 happiest countries in the world are Finland, Denmark and Iceland. Sanna Marin has been Finland’s Prime Minister since 2019. 45-year-old Mette Frederiksen has been Denmark’s PM since 2019 as well. And, 47-year-old Katrín Jakobsdóttir has been serving as Iceland’s Prime Minister since 2017.

Some of the reasons these countries have ranked at the top of this list are excellent childcare policies ad facilities, maternity grants given by the government, how well the countries faired through COVID-19, the gender pay gap being less than most countries.

Clearly these countries have put in a lot of work to prioritize the human condition and life. The smallest details of what would make a household happier have been catered to in each of these countries, and much of it has been executed by women leaders.

These three politicians seemed to have cracked the code; happier people, make a happier country. And I think I speak for all women when I say this, most of us understand this from a very young age.