This year just got a little better! The new Miss Universe is from India!

Meet Harnaaz Sandhu, who has been crowned Miss Universe 2021, beating contestants from 79 other countries to bring home the title after 21 years.

Ms. Harnaaz Sandhu was presented the crown by Andrea Meza, former Miss Universe 2020 from Mexico.

Before Harnaaz Sandhu only two Indians, Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000, have won the title.

India is clearly proud as Twitter is hailing Harnaaz Sandhu with so much love!

Meet the new Miss Universe 2021 #HarnaazSandhu from India 🇮🇳. pic.twitter.com/DsqVQRvPpv — Yo Yo Funny Singh 🇮🇳 (@moronhumor) December 13, 2021

Asia's sleeping Giant is finally back in Miss Universe!! ✨👑🇮🇳



Sushmita Sen 1994

Lara Dutta 2000

Harnaaz Sandhu 2021#MissUniverse#HarnaazSandhu#MissUniverseindia pic.twitter.com/TfCsUJT5MH — 𝘽𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙚𝙚⁴⁸ | ❤️💙💛💜🖤 (@CJuszep) December 13, 2021

Miss India brings home #MissUniverse crown after 21 long years!!

Congratulations #HarnaazSandhu ! pic.twitter.com/3phQm1MScm — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) December 13, 2021

Meet Miss Universe 2021, #HarnaazSandhu who made India proud with her epic win at the pageant this year. pic.twitter.com/XhGhlRhLXP — Filmfare (@filmfare) December 13, 2021

The Gorgeous Harnaaz Sandhu of India has been Crowned as the new Miss Universe 🇮🇳🇮🇳👏 #MissUniverse#MissUniverse2021 #HarnaazSandhu pic.twitter.com/D4ZqBuQ7BN — Rosy (@rose_k01) December 13, 2021

We are proud of you, gurl!