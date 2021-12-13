This year just got a little better! The new Miss Universe is from India!
Meet Harnaaz Sandhu, who has been crowned Miss Universe 2021, beating contestants from 79 other countries to bring home the title after 21 years.
Ms. Harnaaz Sandhu was presented the crown by Andrea Meza, former Miss Universe 2020 from Mexico.
Before Harnaaz Sandhu only two Indians, Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000, have won the title.
India's Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) December 13, 2021
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/PjP42LmzK7#HarnaazSandhu #MissUniverse2021 pic.twitter.com/4Y5e60v87L
The new Miss Universe is...India!!!! #MISSUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/DTiOKzTHl4— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 13, 2021
India is clearly proud as Twitter is hailing Harnaaz Sandhu with so much love!
Miss India🇮🇳, Harnaaz Sandhu for the win!👑✨ Please crown her! She deserves it!#MissUniverse2021 #MissIndia#HarnaazSandhu pic.twitter.com/vKd06djePI— mitch (@mcermoso) December 13, 2021
Meet the new Miss Universe 2021 #HarnaazSandhu from India 🇮🇳. pic.twitter.com/DsqVQRvPpv— Yo Yo Funny Singh 🇮🇳 (@moronhumor) December 13, 2021
Asia's sleeping Giant is finally back in Miss Universe!! ✨👑🇮🇳— 𝘽𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙚𝙚⁴⁸ | ❤️💙💛💜🖤 (@CJuszep) December 13, 2021
Sushmita Sen 1994
Lara Dutta 2000
Harnaaz Sandhu 2021#MissUniverse#HarnaazSandhu#MissUniverseindia pic.twitter.com/TfCsUJT5MH
Miss India brings home #MissUniverse crown after 21 long years!!— Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) December 13, 2021
Congratulations #HarnaazSandhu ! pic.twitter.com/3phQm1MScm
Meet Miss Universe 2021, #HarnaazSandhu who made India proud with her epic win at the pageant this year. pic.twitter.com/XhGhlRhLXP— Filmfare (@filmfare) December 13, 2021
Miss India gets crowned as #MissUniverse after 21 long years!!! Congratulations #HarnaazSandhu pic.twitter.com/uITN36PBFn— Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) December 13, 2021
If she didn't win🔥🔥— Fina❀͛ΩX (@luvseoksnia) December 13, 2021
#HarnaazSandhu
#MissUniverse2021 #MissUniverseindia pic.twitter.com/NRJz5oS6N4
That's #HarnaazSandhu— Aarti (@aartic02) December 13, 2021
The New Miss Universe ❤️
Congratulations #India 🇮🇳#MissUniverse #MissIndia pic.twitter.com/hM2UVQPBhC
The Gorgeous Harnaaz Sandhu of India has been Crowned as the new Miss Universe 🇮🇳🇮🇳👏 #MissUniverse#MissUniverse2021 #HarnaazSandhu pic.twitter.com/D4ZqBuQ7BN— Rosy (@rose_k01) December 13, 2021
Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu's winning answer. Congratulations! 🇮🇳#MissUniverse #70thMissUniverse #HarnaazSandhu pic.twitter.com/iUQCexNcFv— Binnn (@realarbin) December 13, 2021
Congratulations 🎉@HarnaazSandhu03 u made us proud#MissUniverse2021 #harnaazsandhu pic.twitter.com/XoKNxh9IzK— Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) December 13, 2021
We are proud of you, gurl!