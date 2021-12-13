This year just got a little better! The new  Miss Universe is from India!

Meet Harnaaz Sandhu, who has been crowned Miss Universe 2021, beating contestants from 79 other countries to bring home the title after 21 years.

Source: NDTV

Ms. Harnaaz Sandhu was presented the crown by Andrea Meza, former Miss Universe 2020 from Mexico.

Before Harnaaz Sandhu only two Indians, Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000, have won the title.

India is clearly proud as Twitter is hailing Harnaaz Sandhu with so much love!

We are proud of you, gurl!