A Nigerian athlete has proven that nothing could stand in her way of winning. At a National Sports Festival, she won gold in the multi-sport event, while being 8 months pregnant.  

Aminat Idrees, a 26-year-old who was very visibly pregnant won in the non-combat, Mixed Poomsae category in Taekwondo. 

It's such a privilege for me. I just decided to give it a try after training a couple of times... It feels really good. Before I got pregnant, I have always enjoyed training, so it didn't seem different with pregnancy.

                    - Aminat Idrees told CNN

In this tournament that happens every two years in the country, Aminat also won several other medals in the non-combat simulated category of Taekwondo. 

Twitter was quite divided about Aminat's decision to compete while being heavily pregnant. Some criticised her for putting the baby at risk. While others made it clear that it was her body and her choice to do what she wanted. 

Aminat's decision has upset quite a few but there are others who are praising her for her dedication. However, it is her baby, her choice and we should stop policing women for the decisions they make with their bodies. 