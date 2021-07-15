Just a few days ago NASA posted a bunch of photos on its Twitter account, that of their interns. The caption was a call for those who were interested in applying to internships with the organization. Among the photos though, was one photo that soon began trending online. That of an Indian-origin girl wearing a bindi with idols of Hindu gods kept on her desk. 

Source: Twitter/@NASA

That specific photo received a fair share of hatred from other Indians, and caused a religious divide on the internet. Either some people were mocking the blend of religion and science in the image or they were passing jokes on how it was a stereotypical photo of an Indian girl. But as time passed, people stepped forward to defend the girl's choice to honour her religion. You can see the original post below. 

Here's where it all began. 

Here is how people defended the girl. 

Can religion and science coexist?