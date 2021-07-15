Just a few days ago NASA posted a bunch of photos on its Twitter account, that of their interns. The caption was a call for those who were interested in applying to internships with the organization. Among the photos though, was one photo that soon began trending online. That of an Indian-origin girl wearing a bindi with idols of Hindu gods kept on her desk.

That specific photo received a fair share of hatred from other Indians, and caused a religious divide on the internet. Either some people were mocking the blend of religion and science in the image or they were passing jokes on how it was a stereotypical photo of an Indian girl. But as time passed, people stepped forward to defend the girl's choice to honour her religion. You can see the original post below.

Today's the day: applications for fall NASA internships are due!



Are you ready? Visit @NASAInterns and apply at: https://t.co/s69uwyR1LJ pic.twitter.com/CVwFJGYbms — NASA (@NASA) July 9, 2021

Here's where it all began.

NASA is this some joke??? https://t.co/pmYAJYddzp — Ayyuuusssshhhhh (@Saguraocacti) July 10, 2021

After seeing this we said;

Science ka Naash kar diya NASA ne. https://t.co/Wx0fy7D1BC — Mission Ambedkar (@MissionAmbedkar) July 11, 2021

Here is how people defended the girl.

Great to see that Goddess Saraswati has blessed them with knowledge. Can't wait to see their bright future 🙏🙌 — Abhi and Niyu (@abhiandniyu) July 11, 2021

To all the liberals who mock her they should remember that great mathematician Ramanujan and legendary scientist sir Issac Newton was great devote of god.If you can not give respect to someone's believe than you have no right to hate and mock it unless it is causing hate in world — Jeevanphoenix (@Jeevanphoenix1) July 13, 2021

What a beautiful ensemble of photos. More power to each of them and a shout out to the beautiful Hindu woman for proudly representing her culture 🌺 — Rashmi Samant 🌺 (@RashmiDVS) July 11, 2021

every Indians who have represent India all over the world, it's proud moment for all indian specially for me...



Doesn't matter she/ he wearing hijab or saaree, praying Allah or Bhagwan. It's celebration time for all Indians.



Jai hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏🙏 — Firoz Khan (@FirozKh72548254) July 12, 2021

So many people exposing their casual bigotry & racism.... while dissing on a minority Girl.. all because she's proud of her roots — Samarth (@samarth_kaul17) July 11, 2021

The real purpose of science is mutual brotherhood and humanity, and this picture is telling this, without civilization and culture, nothing is possible, civilization and culture only gives animals the opportunity to present the art of living on the stage of life. ! — Aahan Abeer Shakyavanshi "Baaghi" (@AahanAbeer) July 12, 2021

This girl has all my respect and prayers. What she has achieved isn't everyone's cup of tea. It is good to see that she respects her religion and has maintained her religious values.

Modernisation doesn't mean one should forget their roots.

Bravo and love you — Naveed Haq (@realnaveedhaq) July 13, 2021

I am a Hindu. I don't believe in God. But, I respect my religion and its teachings. And, I always support people to praise whom they want to. I never try to change their minds. Please refrain from trolling people based on their religious views. JAI SHREE RAM 🙏🚩1/2 — Abhishek Lad (@realabhi11th) July 11, 2021

Can religion and science coexist?