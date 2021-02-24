As the COVID-19 timeline progresses, fears other than the worsening of this pandemic are starting to surface in many people's minds. A lot of us are nicely tucked into our quilts, chilling in our ghar ke kapde, dreading the day we've to go back to the normalcy we once knew. Similar thoughts were expressed by a girl named Harjas Sethi in an Instagram video posted by her.
In the video, Sethi starts by talking about how she received an email from her workplace asking its employees to start showing up to work (just as pre-COVID). She then goes on to say 'Meri rooh kaanp rahi hai,' and 'Ho na paayega.' And, we get her because let's be honest folks, we've all made our beds and razai a permanent residence (along with that packet of comforting blue Lays).
It is a very funny rant indeed, here is a post of the video that got the people of Twitter nodding their heads in unison.
Biggest fear of employees working from home. Watch till the end.😂🤣😂🤣😍 pic.twitter.com/Qhuj9YeT8k— PiyushTweets (@PiyushTweets1) February 23, 2021
And this is what people had to say about it.
Seriously.— Panthera Tigris aka Tiger (@PantheraTigrisN) February 23, 2021
It's like, she is hearing my thoughts like Professor Charles Xavier and then making a video about it. 😭😭😭
Have been attending office since more than 7 months now, some people have all the luxury 😒— Debudada (@MagnuRex) February 23, 2021
Kyun nahin madam ..akhir zindagi hain aapki..🥸😀..aap nahin to koi aur karr lega naukri ..yehi chal raha hain zalim duniya mein— Shantanu Ghosh (@ghosh4all) February 23, 2021
End🤣🤭 pic.twitter.com/NMOiLn4bUw— 🚩भारतीयसंन्नारी🚩 (@minalmm) February 23, 2021
Current situation of my office.. 80% don't want to go.. 10% chatuu always ready.. 10% bharose baithe he.. Wfh best he— Keh Ke phado (@kehkedunga03) February 23, 2021
Last line was awesome in video— Saikrishna (@Saikris84890949) February 23, 2021
WFH for past 1 year!! Now, I’d rather attempt Everest climb than go back to the commute. @DoctorAjayita— GS (@rumbunk) February 23, 2021
She needs a double espresso.— K-Hanif (@KJHanif) February 23, 2021
She's funny asf😂— Aryan gupta (@Aryangu30528624) February 23, 2021
TBH, we agree girl.