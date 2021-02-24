As the COVID-19 timeline progresses, fears other than the worsening of this pandemic are starting to surface in many people's minds. A lot of us are nicely tucked into our quilts, chilling in our ghar ke kapde, dreading the day we've to go back to the normalcy we once knew. Similar thoughts were expressed by a girl named Harjas Sethi in an Instagram video posted by her.

In the video, Sethi starts by talking about how she received an email from her workplace asking its employees to start showing up to work (just as pre-COVID). She then goes on to say 'Meri rooh kaanp rahi hai,' and 'Ho na paayega.' And, we get her because let's be honest folks, we've all made our beds and razai a permanent residence (along with that packet of comforting blue Lays).



It is a very funny rant indeed, here is a post of the video that got the people of Twitter nodding their heads in unison.

Biggest fear of employees working from home. Watch till the end.😂🤣😂🤣😍 pic.twitter.com/Qhuj9YeT8k — PiyushTweets (@PiyushTweets1) February 23, 2021

It's like, she is hearing my thoughts like Professor Charles Xavier and then making a video about it. 😭😭😭 — Panthera Tigris aka Tiger (@PantheraTigrisN) February 23, 2021

It's out! This is what we FEEL.. 🧐 hope it's taken on board by the all the employers out there... pic.twitter.com/Lm8hDAG1nT — Swati Mishra (@swati_312) February 23, 2021

Could imagine myself saying this. 😂 — Rachita (@Rachita_1994) February 23, 2021

Have been attending office since more than 7 months now, some people have all the luxury 😒 — Debudada (@MagnuRex) February 23, 2021

Kyun nahin madam ..akhir zindagi hain aapki..🥸😀..aap nahin to koi aur karr lega naukri ..yehi chal raha hain zalim duniya mein — Shantanu Ghosh (@ghosh4all) February 23, 2021

Sahi bol rhi ladki...

Ye Sawal koi mazak me bhi Puch le to rooh kanp jati hai... — The Libral Hunter (@Libral_Hunterr) February 23, 2021

Current situation of my office.. 80% don't want to go.. 10% chatuu always ready.. 10% bharose baithe he.. Wfh best he — Keh Ke phado (@kehkedunga03) February 23, 2021

Last line was awesome in video — Saikrishna (@Saikris84890949) February 23, 2021

Bas kar pagli rulayegi kya pic.twitter.com/LjXppzOpW8 — J. S. (@anonymousjp__) February 23, 2021

Mommy.... Aapke bahu milgayi 😂😂... too good 👌 — Shazzy (@shazzy_p99) February 23, 2021

WFH for past 1 year!! Now, I’d rather attempt Everest climb than go back to the commute. @DoctorAjayita — GS (@rumbunk) February 23, 2021

She needs a double espresso. — K-Hanif (@KJHanif) February 23, 2021

She's funny asf😂 — Aryan gupta (@Aryangu30528624) February 23, 2021

TBH, we agree girl.