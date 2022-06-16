Hey ladies, it’s quite obvious that creepy messages like nice pik dear and mujhse fraandship karoge must have popped up in your inboxes across social media platforms like a zillion times. Quite cringe-worthy, eh?
While some women keep ignoring such DMs for their own peace of mind, a few block/report them. Many of us also give a befitting reply to them. What on earth do they think before sending messages that creep the hell out of us or sometimes make us roll on the floor laughing?
But honestly, if you are a woman and get DMs such as these, and are new to the replying game, follow my lead!
1: If they send cheesy (read cringy) lines for praising your beauty
Creepy DM: Breakfast mein dove soap khati ho kya?
Your reply: Swacch bharat hai to apne ghar mein hago, mere inbox mein failane ki zaroorat nahi hai.
2: If they comment about your body
Creepy DM: Hey, I like your visuals. Can we chat?
3: If they ask for nudes
Creepy DM: Send nudes?
4: If they send a poetry or a song
Creepy DM: Jab se dekha hai teri aankhon mein jhaank kar koi bhi aaina achcha nahin lagta...(and some more crap).
5: If they specifically demand a pussy photo
Creepy DM: Let's see your pussy sweety.
6: If they send you a relationship-wala rishta
Creepy DM: I need a gf.
7: If they typ lyk dis
Creepy DM: If u dun mind...can i join you...as a frnd. I no...m unknwn to u bt till v dnt tok.
8: If they use sh**ty pick-up lines
Creepy DM: I hope you know CPR...because you take my breath away.
9: If they show curiousity to know your caste
Creepy DM: Aap jaat ho kya g?
10: If they poke you to accept their friend request
Creepy DM: Add Friend Request. Add Friend Request
11: If they wish to have romantic chat
Creepy DM: Romantic chat karogu?
12: If they refer online dating websites to get to know you
Creepy DM: Saw your profile on Tinder. Would love to know you more.
Don't send us DMs if we don't know you. We most likely don't want to. We don't care that you exist.