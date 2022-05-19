Indian educational institutions have not been the most progressive places in the country, as they should have been, especially institutions that deal with STEM. The Indian Institution of Technology is no different. 

IIT Bombay
Source: Twitter

And while today things are better, this wasn't the case in the 70s and the 80s, where women barely made it to the IITs. This is one such story of how women in IIT Bombay, were so repelled by the sexism they faced on campus that they would rebel and change the face of Indian science forever. 

You can read the whole thread here. 

This is inspiring as well as heartbreaking to know that women have to fight so much just to get the most basic of rights. These things might have changed in certain places and yes, there have been improvements but only marginally. This is a long fight, and one we all must join. 