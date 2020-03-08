I like driving. It makes me feel good and it gives me a sense of independence. I like the fact that I don't have to rely on anyone else for anything.

If I want to go to my friends' house, I drive. If I want to try out a new restaurant, I drive. If I want to go shopping, I drive.

But, as a female driver, I feel I am judged because apparently, in our society women are considered to be bad drivers.

In a parallel universe, women are good drivers. — Anis Tabet (@AnisTabet23) April 27, 2013

There are two types of women drivers:

1. Bad drivers

2. Those who claim they are good drivers — Ra_Bies 2.0 (@Ra_Bies) May 20, 2015

Its not that all women are bad drivers, there are some really good women drivers- but they're all aliens — The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) July 22, 2012

Just the other day, I had found a tight parking space that needed me to reverse park.

But, even before I could put the gear on reverse the parking guy said "madam aap mujhe de dijiye, aap nahi kar payenge" (Ma'am let me reverse, you won't be able to do it).

I reversed anyway and proved the sexist statement wrong.

The next day, while waiting at the traffic signal, a bike halted next to my car and, before driving off, the two riders unanimously shouted 'ladkiyon ko gaadi nahi, ghar chalana chahiye'.

And this is just me, so you can imagine what other women drivers face. We are living in the 21st century and I still don't understand why it's a big deal if a woman is seen driving a four-wheeler?

This mindset also has a lot to do with the fact that women are seen as bad drivers. And, these tweets are proof.

Good lord, women are bad drivers... — Erin Robbins (@TexasGirlErin) April 8, 2010

Women are such bad drivers😖 — आदिशक्ति 🔱 (@Isoumyas) January 12, 2020

Women are trash drivers, I said what everyone thinks — BAZZ (@bazzlion) February 26, 2020

But, what people conveniently seem to forget is that driving is a skill set that is learnt and no matter how good or bad you are at it, it has nothing to with your gender. As simple as that.

There are men who drive rashly and indulge in road rage but no one has ever said 'All men are rash drivers', right? Then, why are women drivers generalised?

I don't need to prove my driving skills to anyone except the person who is responsible for approving my license.

And, with regards to the whole 'women can't drive' thing, I just want to say that a study conducted in 2018 revealed that women are better drivers than men.

And, while there are some who still love stereotyping all women as bad drivers, there are a few who strongly disagree with them.

Women are such good drivers. — WOW Travel (@WOWPicsOfLife) April 22, 2013

women are so sexy and smart and funny and good drivers 😌 — Tristan 🏁 (@TristanGHill) June 17, 2019

Personally, I know a lot of women who are good drivers. It's not always the case. Frauen-Am-Steuer-Compilation: http://tinyurl.com/acv528 — Erik Wessel-Berg (@erikwb) February 10, 2009

@Iifepost some women are good drivers, actually🖕🏻 — grace (@graciee1017) January 5, 2017

This is 2014. There are some women who are just as good drivers as men. — Susan Walker (@Snewzn) June 15, 2014

@nareshk 'A few good women' are very good drivers. I once had a rare opportunity to race with a brilliant lady driver. — Sanjeev Siva (@horrormeister) April 14, 2010

Look, all I am saying is, no one should tell anyone what they can or cannot do based on their gender. It's just not fair.

If I know how to drive, I bloody hell will drive, irrespective of whether I am a female or a male. Okay?