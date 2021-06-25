Our society has always attached stereotypes to how men and women are different. These stereotypes have somewhere imposed impossible standards on women. They are supposed to juggle between their careers and personal lives just to meet society's unrealistic expectations.

Here are some impossible and conflicting messages women have been given about how they should look, eat, and behave.

1. Women are expected to raise a baby like they have no career and run a career like they have no babies.

Why can't women do both, raise a baby and have a job? Most women feel like not returning to work when they are on their maternity leaves because everyone around expects them to be full-time mothers.

2. Women are expected to get married before turning 30; but have marriage experience beyond their years.

30 is supposed to be a milestone for women when it comes to getting married. The perfect age for marriage is a myth. Shouldn't it be like get married when you are ready for it?

3. Women should dress provocatively enough to impress men; but not provoke men.

Why do men get to decide what women should wear or not? It's sad that such rules don't apply to men.

4. Women are expected to be thin but also have curves in 'all the right places'.

I don't even remember how many times I've heard, "You look fat, diet start kar do."

5. Women are expected to shave all body hair and remove stretch marks, but make it look natural.

Body hair and marks have always been considered shameful by society. Today, it's like most women feel pressured that they have to shave and they have no other option.

6. Women must wear enough makeup to look beautiful; but must make it look natural.

Should't the choice of wearing makeup be that of a woman. If she feels confident and beautiful in makeup she should be able to wear it without hesitation and fear of judgement.

7. Women are expected to smile and be friendly; but not blame men for taking it the wrong way.

Random people in the world will expect you to smile all the time in the garb of encouraging you. Have you ever seen people telling other men to smile even if they are upset or annoyed or tired?

8. Women must say 'No' to bad behaviour; but they dare say 'No' to men.

Men won't take 'No' for an answer. Desperate men will text or pursue women even though they politely express their disinterest in them.

9. Women should not use cuss words; but cuss words can be based off women's body parts.

Cuss words based on female body teaches our society that women do not deserve respect and can be used for everyone's pleasure.

10. It's a woman job to raise kids but being a single mother is looked down upon.

For decades, single mothers have been shamed and looked down upon in our society. There has not been a positive connotation to being a single mother but it believed that a woman should stay at home because raising kids is her responsibility.

When are we going to do away with these unrealistic standards?