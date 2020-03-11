Singer-songwriter and Grammy award winner Billie Eilish has always been quite vocal about her issues with her body.

She has addressed at various events that she wears her trademark baggy clothes so that people don't judge her body.

But recently at her world tour, Billie made a statement against body shaming by stripping off her clothes. She proceeds to take her shirt off while chanting an empowering verse at the concert.

If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I'm a slut. Though you've never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why? We make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are, we decide what they're worth. If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?

In the empowering video, the singer can be seen removing one layer at a time and Twitter had nothing but appreciation for her bold move.

The entire commentary was on body shaming and the unrealistic beauty standards young women feel constantly pressured to fit into.