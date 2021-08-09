There is no doubt that our society is built upon a number of toxic rules and regulations that hamper a child's entire lifestyle. While parents might never realise it, we need to change this harmful thinking as quickly as we can.

We have compiled a list of some incorrect things that we bet your parents must have taught you at least once in your life.

1. Parents telling you that no one will marry you if your roti isn’t round. Obviously, because the shape of your rotis is more important than the shape of your relationship.

2. Parents telling you that voicing your opinion in front of any elder is absolutely incorrect and makes you a bad kid. Freedom of speech is absolutely a lie, right?

3. Parents telling you that girls cannot play sports because they are delicate. Of course, who are PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal anyway?

4. Parents telling you that the opposite sex is bad for you. Yeah, kyuki ek ladka aur ek ladki kabhi dost nahin ban sakte.

5. Parents telling you that girls should sit ‘like a lady’. Hmm, let’s just keep standing, should we?

6. Parents telling you that marriage completes your life. Of course, that’s exactly what we are born for.

7. Parents telling you that you should only marry within your religion/caste. Okay, should we consider unity in diversity a big fat lie then?

8. Parents telling you that good girls don’t drink or smoke. Sure because such an immoral woman could never find a good husband.

9. Parents telling you that boys can’t play with makeup or kitchen sets. Who is James Charles anyway?

10. Parents telling you that sex before marriage is a big sin. But, would my future partner show me their loyalty in the same way?

11. Parents telling you that pehle shaadi karlo fir ghoomne chale jaana. Who cares about personal freedom anyway?

12. Parents telling you to become an engineer or doctor kyuki usmein bohot scope hai. Right, because any other passion of yours is a total waste of time.

13. Parents telling you that beti to paraya dhan hoti hai. Hello, the 1950s called, they want their narrow-minded thinking back.

14. Parents telling you that there is no such thing as mental problems. What the hell is a psychiatrist?

15. Parents telling you that students who opt for arts in 12th standard or pursue their career in literature are stupid. What did Steve Jobs, Oprah Winfrey and Howard Schultz achieve with their arts degrees?

16. Parents telling you that a woman’s self-worth is based on how well she can cook and take care of her husband’s home. Yup, that’s what our sole purpose in life is.

17. Parents telling you that you can’t get as much freedom as your brother because you are a girl. Because men will be men, right?

18. Parents telling you that real men don’t cry. Correct, because mard ko dard nahi hota.

19. Parents telling you that topics like same-gender weddings and safe sex are filthy topics and must not be discussed with anyone. But, you can have sex with a stranger on your wedding night.

20. Most importantly, parents asking you that log kya kahenge? Because the opinion of society is more important than your desires.

Relatable much?