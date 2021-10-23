It's your Red Wedding but also a working day. On the period days, most women experience mood swings, cramps, and an overall disgusting temperament. However, these Indian companies prioritise employees' comfort and give women menstrual leave, which ultimately boosts staff productivity.

1. Zomato

Zomato declared that female and transgender employees would be able to take up to 10 days of paid "period leave" every year as part of an attempt to eradicate menstrual stigma.

2. Byju's

BYJU'S women are entitled to up to 12 Period Leaves (PELs) every year. Every month, one PEL will be credited, and women employees will be able to take one full day off or two half-day leaves.

3. Swiggy

Swiggy has introduced a two-day compensated monthly period time-off policy for all the regular women delivery partners. Swiggy's other initiatives include allowing access to vehicles, providing access to sanitary facilities, and safety precautions for female delivery partners.

4. FlyMyBiz

FlyMyBiz, a digital media company has introduced menstruation leave for its women employees, who will get one day off each month in a year.

5. Culture Machine

Culture Machine, a Mumbai-based digital media startup, has introduced a policy that allows women employees to take a day off on the first day of their period.

6. Horses Stable News

In addition to providing a two-day paid menstruation leave for women employees, Horses Stable News has proposed giving all married males in the organisation a day off to care for and support their spouses in times of stress

7. Gozoop Online Pvt Ltd

This year, Gozoop, a Mumbai-based digital media company, implemented an official menstrual leave policy that includes a work-from-home option every month.

8. iVIPANAN

iVIPANAN announced a monthly menstrual cycle paid leave for all female team members, keeping the comfort of all employees in mind.

9. IndustryARC

IndustryARC, a three-year-old start-up in Hyderabad, has implemented a menstrual policy that lets many of the company's women staff to take time off if they need it.

10. Wet and Dry

Wet & Dry Personal Care, a female hygiene products company situated in New Delhi, is introducing a 'menstrual leave' or 'period leave' policy for female employees.

11. Magzter

Magzter, a company based in Chennai, has begun providing paid period leave to its women staff.

12. Mathrumbi

Mathrubhumi, a Malayalam media giant, has chosen to provide its female employees menstrual leave and expanded to other sister organisations as well.

