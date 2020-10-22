It takes a lot of courage, initiative and bravery to be a part of the Indian Forest Service. The training can be gruelling and challenging but those who want to make a difference, are proud of what they put into it.

Swetha Boddu, a Maharashtra Cadre officer who is in the IFS training regimen shared a Twitter thread about her journey. With her story, she aims to encourage women to be a part of the service.

As I complete my probation this week, here's a recap on how comprehensive #IFS training is, especially for those who ask me if #women can opt for IFS -#HorseRiding @ Indian Military Academy



To improve coordination, confidence & physical posture of an officer

She shared pictures of horse riding at IMA which improves coordination, confidence and the physical posture of an officer. Followed by rifle training at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun.

INSAS Rifle shooting (~4.5kg) @ IMA, Dehradun



Module on working of rifles, LMG, AK47, GLOCK, IED, grenade etc necessary for dealing with LWE in forest areas



Improves concentration & stamina for an officer



'Adventure fills soul'



River #Rafting on the Ganges, organised by @ITBP_official



She also shared pictures of her rafting through dangerous water, swimming and scuba diving. All the survival skills that help her become a better officer.

#Swimming module, for 8 days. Freestyle & breast stroke



'You'll want to protect something you appreciate'



She also shared how they were taught to appreciate air by paragliding in Bir Billing, Himachal. And appreciate land by trekking through the Valley Of Flowers and Hemkund Sahib.

Appreciating nature in #Air#Paragliding in Bir Billing, Himachal



Helps you let go of your fears as field officers need #Courage



Appreciating Nature on #land



2 day Trek to #ValleyOfFlowers 11k ft & Hemkund Sahib 15,200ft above MSL. Steep slope rain & cold were true test to our #endurance



You either go on your feet or someone's shoulders, no way else. Hence one of the most #pristine places on Earth!

She concluded her thread by stating that IFS gives you purpose and empowerment.

CONCLUSION:



There are countless other treks, field visits, PT exercises, inter service competitions to mould all-round #personality of the Officer Trainee (OT)



For #women aspirants, life needs purpose & empowerment needs confidence. IFS gives you both!

Twitter is obviously all praises for Swetha's fearless adventures:

Her informative thread didn't just give future aspirants meaningful insight but also shed light on the courage it takes to constantly be in the face of danger.