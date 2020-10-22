It takes a lot of courage, initiative and bravery to be a part of the Indian Forest Service. The training can be gruelling and challenging but those who want to make a difference, are proud of what they put into it.
Swetha Boddu, a Maharashtra Cadre officer who is in the IFS training regimen shared a Twitter thread about her journey. With her story, she aims to encourage women to be a part of the service.
THREAD— Swetha Boddu, IFS (@swethaboddu) October 19, 2020
As I complete my probation this week, here's a recap on how comprehensive #IFS training is, especially for those who ask me if #women can opt for IFS -#HorseRiding @ Indian Military Academy
To improve coordination, confidence & physical posture of an officer
(1/8) pic.twitter.com/wL6z79lWMS
She shared pictures of horse riding at IMA which improves coordination, confidence and the physical posture of an officer. Followed by rifle training at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun.
INSAS Rifle shooting (~4.5kg) @ IMA, Dehradun— Swetha Boddu, IFS (@swethaboddu) October 19, 2020
Module on working of rifles, LMG, AK47, GLOCK, IED, grenade etc necessary for dealing with LWE in forest areas
Improves concentration & stamina for an officer
(Blurring intentional) 2/8 pic.twitter.com/ZrS04WbsGK
'Adventure fills soul'— Swetha Boddu, IFS (@swethaboddu) October 19, 2020
River #Rafting on the Ganges, organised by @ITBP_official
Devilish rapids - people falling out of boats & rescued later, cliff jumping and lots of adrenaline! Sad we don't have photos in action. (3/8) pic.twitter.com/ba4y7d5nMt
She also shared pictures of her rafting through dangerous water, swimming and scuba diving. All the survival skills that help her become a better officer.
#Swimming module, for 8 days. Freestyle & breast stroke— Swetha Boddu, IFS (@swethaboddu) October 19, 2020
Coz, it's a survival skill (4/8) pic.twitter.com/J2VaE2DOuJ
'You'll want to protect something you appreciate'— Swetha Boddu, IFS (@swethaboddu) October 19, 2020
Appreciating Nature in #water#ScubaDiving @ Havelock, Andaman to understand #CoralReefs & Marine diversity in pristine Islands. Its effect can only be experienced! (5/8) pic.twitter.com/LVpeKqI5kE
She also shared how they were taught to appreciate air by paragliding in Bir Billing, Himachal. And appreciate land by trekking through the Valley Of Flowers and Hemkund Sahib.
Appreciating nature in #Air#Paragliding in Bir Billing, Himachal— Swetha Boddu, IFS (@swethaboddu) October 19, 2020
Helps you let go of your fears as field officers need #Courage
(6/8) pic.twitter.com/zEZAP6IwMy
Appreciating Nature on #land— Swetha Boddu, IFS (@swethaboddu) October 19, 2020
2 day Trek to #ValleyOfFlowers 11k ft & Hemkund Sahib 15,200ft above MSL. Steep slope rain & cold were true test to our #endurance
You either go on your feet or someone's shoulders, no way else. Hence one of the most #pristine places on Earth!
(7/8) pic.twitter.com/IoG1rU32T9
She concluded her thread by stating that IFS gives you purpose and empowerment.
CONCLUSION:— Swetha Boddu, IFS (@swethaboddu) October 19, 2020
There are countless other treks, field visits, PT exercises, inter service competitions to mould all-round #personality of the Officer Trainee (OT)
For #women aspirants, life needs purpose & empowerment needs confidence. IFS gives you both!
[8/8]
Twitter is obviously all praises for Swetha's fearless adventures:
Wowww.. Great thread ma'am 🙌— Anjali✨ (@Anjali37165137) October 19, 2020
Wonderful experience.
Wow..interesting informative thread.— N K M (@nkmec) October 19, 2020
Keep doing..all the best for next assignment..stay safe happy healthy and keep spreading positivity and knowledge
Wow such a great message to all aspiring youth.— Arun Kamath (@incognito9) October 19, 2020
Excellent ways to show how you get trained and motivating people That they can also do it. 👏🏼👏🏼— Prashanth Vemuganti (@prashanthpsi) October 19, 2020
Her informative thread didn't just give future aspirants meaningful insight but also shed light on the courage it takes to constantly be in the face of danger.