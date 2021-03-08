India has a rich history of inspiring women and their great saga. They not only battled for our basic rights but were also a helping hand towards the betterment of our nation. Bollywood movies have been entertaining us for decades now. Recently, B'town is undergoing a biopic boom of sorts thanks to its no-filter raw reality. From Neerja and Mary Kom to MS Dhoni and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, actors in biopics have left us in awe with their stellar performances.

While every individual is noteworthy in their own special way, there are a bunch of women who have done some exceptionally inspiring work during their lifespan that deserve a movie based on their journey. On Women’s Day, here are such brave Indian women who deserve a biopic of their own as they proved that they are no less than heroes.

1. Dutee Chand

India's first openly gay national lever sprinter, Dutee Chand, has been an extraordianary example for everyone. In the year 2019, she scripted history when she became the first Indian to bag gold in a 100m event at the World Universiade in Naples. Her biopic will help the female athletes to break all the streotypical barriers.

2. Arunima Sinha

Being the first female amputee who climbed Mount Vinson with a prosthetic leg, Arunima Sinha lost her leg in a horrendous incident a couple of years ago. Her biopic will prove the fact that disability can never be an obstacle to reach the pinnacle of success.

3. Kanaklata Barua

Leading a procession of harmless villagers in 1942, Kanaklata Barua was shot dead by the British when she unfurled the Indian National Flag at the local police station during the Quit India Movement. Her biopic will inspire us Indians to know the value of a flying tricolour.

4. Irom Chanu Sharmila

Popularly known as the Iron Lady, Irom Sharmila is a civil rights activist, political activist, and poet from Manipur. On 5 November 2000, she started the world’s longest hunger strike to fight for the removal of the Arms Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and ended her fast after 16 years in order to contest state elections in Manipur. Her biopic will inspire us to take a stand for what we believe in.

5. Justice Anna Chandy

Being the first woman to become the first female judge and high-court judge in India, Justice Anna Chandy also supported women's rights in her magazine Shrimati. Hailed as the first generation feminist, she served on the Law Commission of India post-retirement. Her biopic will motivate us, women, to keep soaring high in a male-dominated profession.

6. Kalpana Chawla

Being the first Indian-born woman in space, Kalpana Chawla lost her life along with her six crewmates aboard the space shuttle Columbia in 2003. Her inspiring biopic will be a dream come true for every female who wants to be an astronaut.

7. Captain Prem Mathur

The first Indian female to acquire a commercial pilot’s licence after being turned down by eight airlines before being finally hired by Deccan Airways, Captain Prem Mathur had flown sevral prominent individuals like Indira Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Lady Mountbatten. Her biopic will be a living proof that women are in no way inferior to men.

8. Durga Shakti Nagpal

After launching a massive drive against the sand mafia and illegal construction within her jurisdiction in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Durga Shakti Nagpal came into the public limelight. The people of social media got together to fight against her suspension for allegedly demolishing an illegal mosque wall which was later revoked. The biopic of this fearless officer will prove that India is not a country for upright bureaucrats.

9. Sania Mirza

From breaking multiple records to recieving highest civilian honours, Sania Mirza 's achievements are countless. She is nothing less than an inspiration for many sportswomen. Her biopic will surely garner a lot of attention, thanks to her popularity in the world.

10. Sunitha Krishnan

Being a survivor of gang rape at the tender age of 15 herself, Sunita Krishnan took a vow to save as many women from the clutches of sex trafficking. She is a social activist who works in the areas of anti-human trafficking and sex slavery. She is also the founder of an NGO called Prajwala to help rehabilitate sex trafficking survivors. Her biopic will prove the fact that rapists can never break the soul and spirit of the victim.

11. PT Usha

After winning a whopping 101 international medals, Pilavullakandi Thekkeparambil Usha aka Payyoli Express is one of the eminent athletes that represented India in the Olympics. She became the youngest sprinter from India to compete in Olympics 1980. She surely deserves a biopic so that every Indian women can be inspired by her journey.

12. Lata Mangeshkar

Made her singing debut in 1942, Lata Mangeshkar's musical journey is nothing less than a magical ride. Being a Bharat Ratna, she's one of the most renowned singers across the length and breadth of the nation. Her biopic will not only inspire hundreds of young talents but will also be a delight for all her fans.

13. Fatma Begum

Being the first female director and studio owner, Fatma Begum broke into the heavily male-dominated film industry. She made progressive choices that instantly paved the way for women into Indian cinema. Her biopic would be the first step towards the broken patriarchal norms in Indian cinema.

14. Rekha

From her flawless acting in movies to dealing with getting witch-hunted by the entire nation for her husband’s suicide, Rekha has gone through it all with utter elegance. Her biopic will not only be a lesson for society but will also motivate a lot of other women.

Facinating, isn't it? Now, can someone please make a movie?