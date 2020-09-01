In a first, a woman IPS officer, Charu Sinha, has been deployed in the Srinagar sector of the CRPF as an IG (Inspector General).

The region is known for notorious terrorist activities, making it one of the toughest postings in the country. 

charu sinha IPS officer
Source: DNA

Before this, Charu Sinha has worked as an IG in the Bihar sector and has served the nation by taking part in many projects aimed at curbing naxal activities.

Later, she was appointed to the Jammu sector, before her historic posting in Srinagar. 

The Srinagar sector was started in 2005, and in 15 years, has never had a woman officer overlooking the operations at this level. 

charu sinha posted in srinagar
Source: TCP24

Giving more information on the sector, CRPF was quoted by The Times of India as saying:

Srinagar sector is located at Brein Nishat, Srinagar (J-K). It started functioning in 2005. Srinagar Sector has operational jurisdiction over three districts of J-K- Budgam, Ganderbal, and Srinagar and Union Territory of Ladakh. It includes 2 ranges, 22 executive units, and 3 Mahila companies. Apart from it, Srinagar Sector has administrative control on Group Centre-Srinagar.

This is such an empowering news. More power to Charu Sinha and women officers like her. 