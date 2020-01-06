Amidst the many protests that are being held against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the nation, Bengaluru held a women-led 'Burqa and Bindi Protest' at Town Hall yesterday.

An #CAA_NRC_Protest called ‘Burka and Bindi’ is on at #Bengaluru’s Town Hall this Sunday afternoon. @MDPallavi singing. Irom Sharmila is here. Slogans and banners....and burqas and bindis.... pic.twitter.com/j8YmOdXvZ7 — Maya Sharma NDTV (@MayaSharmaNDTV) January 5, 2020

The protests marking the birth of Savitri Bai Phule saw many men and women wearing a 'Bindi and Burqa' together to vigil against CAA, NRC and NPR.

Among the many people who attended this protest, 'Iron Lady of Manipur' and Civil Rights Activist, Irom Sharmila was also present.

January 5. Irom Sharmila has turned up with her twin daughters at the protest against CAA and NRC in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/3XM4cp30cb — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) January 5, 2020

She made some remarkable comments during her speech and called India the nation of nations. She added,

Many citizens have suddenly started to feel neglected. The government has failed to understand the sentiments of people. Earlier, there were efforts to impose Hindi and now they have come up with NRC.

Netizens appreciated her act of bravery.

Finally she gets to live her life. For years she fought for the people, but people rejected her in the polls. At least she moved on. Good for her. — Vignesh Radhakrishnan (@vinuthewriter) January 5, 2020

I had attended. Thanks for organising the event. More power to you, and others like you. — Gopalakrishnan R (@gopal1204) January 6, 2020

My loving Iron lady Irom Sharmila with her twins @IromSharmila pic.twitter.com/keOPFrUG7D — Devender (@Devende80547746) January 5, 2020

You are my role model Irom Sharmila. — WE THE PEOPLE OF INDIA.(हम देखेंगे ••●)ॐ☪✝ (@SanjayK71276079) January 5, 2020

Breavest lady of this century... — यात्री. (@TajMoha39986641) January 5, 2020

irom sharmila is the personification of the eternal human spirit of struggle and protest....sixteen straight years she spent sitting on a hunger strike against state terrorism, militarism and occupation. so nice to see her lending her invaluable support to another worthy cause! https://t.co/w9m4DmLnNb — marx ou creve 🌱🌼🍂 (@dialecticsoupy) January 5, 2020

Irom also brought her twins to the protests and urged the protesters to continue with persistence and patience until the central government withdraws the controversial Act.