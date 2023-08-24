The historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 has united the entire country, and in this moment of celebration, it’s important we talk about the 54 female scientists and engineers who contributed to the mission that took us to the moon last evening.

Kudos to all the incredible lady scientists behind #Chandrayaan3! Your dedication and brilliance are paving the way for future generations.



A shining example of women in STEM! #WomenInSpace #ISROPride @isro pic.twitter.com/87MTdCU7zk — Senthil Kumaran (@sinsica) August 24, 2023

“There are about 54 female engineers/scientists who worked directly in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. They are associate and deputy project directors and project managers of various systems working at different centers.” -A senior official at ISRO

ISRO’s Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, who led the Chandrayaan-3 mission like a true leader, was also the rocket woman behind Chandrayaan-2, Mangalayaan and India’s Mars Orbiter Mission.

In 2007, she received The ISRO Young Scientist Award from the Indian President, APJ Abdul Kalam.

Apart from her, Kalpana K (Chandrayaan-3 mission’s Associate Project Director) was another trailblazing woman scientist who was in charge of designing and optimizing lander systems.

These women scientists have reached the moon and we are still reducing them to their sarees and bindis. I mean, how hard is it to appreciate women for their hard work, rather than rewarding their attires? Would the mission have not been successful if these women donned a kurta or jeans?

Saree & bindi wearing ISRO women scientists destroying Liberals & wokes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LTz4Lu8p72 — Mohit Babu 🇮🇳 (@Mohit_ksr) August 23, 2023

In a world often preoccupied with appearances and outward symbols, it’s imperative to recognize that feminism is much more than wearing a traditional saree. And, we are glad that people are calling out this mentality.

Please stop with this brainless take, comparing feminisms. You think women of ISRO got here in a day? Radical feminism of our foremothers – right to vote, study, speak, travel, earn – ensured the road was paved for these women. Don't be such a shame to the sisterhood. pic.twitter.com/FzGg7Y2nJt — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) August 24, 2023

Feminism can look like anything we want it to look like as long as the basis is choice, agency, equality and inclusion. However, what feminism does not look like is this tweet below. pic.twitter.com/g03kH8gdT6 — Prapthi (@prapthi_m) August 24, 2023

This is not feminism, This stands as equality, not feminism, grounded in merit, devoid of gender bias, and respecting individual gender identity and social roles. Its intent isn’t to supplant men in society. https://t.co/HX517kriU7 — यथार्थ* (@Yatharthverse) August 24, 2023

Can we stop lecturing other women what feminism should mean for them? What you’re trying to do here is exactly what that word doesn’t stand for – not letting women think for themselves. I’m so tired of yall atp. https://t.co/Aclt6hmusq — hiru 🧚🏼‍♀️ (@jimimflower) August 24, 2023

Dear girls, this is what education* looks like. https://t.co/KSt6LdJvTF — k🫀 (@chaiiiloml) August 24, 2023

Dear girl feminism is not about "clothes" but mindset https://t.co/EafDtU80C6 — siya (@siya7781) August 24, 2023

dear girls, this post is not what real feminism looks like.



can we just let women be instead of trying to tell them what is real. also this tweet is very derogatory towards women who CHOOSE not to pursue careers but instead focus on trad life. are they not feminists then https://t.co/pAkO8exrBJ — Sourika Jana (@janasourika_sj) August 24, 2023

This is what Feminism ‘Also’ looks like ✌🏽🇮🇳 https://t.co/wHLmTTIOkW — Madeupmymind (@Mahimuskan3) August 23, 2023

While discrimination against minorities in the field of science is not a new phenomenon, the persistence of such discrimination in 2023 is indeed appalling. It’s high time that we give these female scientists, and all the other women across the world, the long-due credit they deserve!