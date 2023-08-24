The historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 has united the entire country, and in this moment of celebration, it’s important we talk about the 54 female scientists and engineers who contributed to the mission that took us to the moon last evening.
“There are about 54 female engineers/scientists who worked directly in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. They are associate and deputy project directors and project managers of various systems working at different centers.” -A senior official at ISRO
ISRO’s Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, who led the Chandrayaan-3 mission like a true leader, was also the rocket woman behind Chandrayaan-2, Mangalayaan and India’s Mars Orbiter Mission.
In 2007, she received The ISRO Young Scientist Award from the Indian President, APJ Abdul Kalam.
Apart from her, Kalpana K (Chandrayaan-3 mission’s Associate Project Director) was another trailblazing woman scientist who was in charge of designing and optimizing lander systems.
These women scientists have reached the moon and we are still reducing them to their sarees and bindis. I mean, how hard is it to appreciate women for their hard work, rather than rewarding their attires? Would the mission have not been successful if these women donned a kurta or jeans?
In a world often preoccupied with appearances and outward symbols, it’s imperative to recognize that feminism is much more than wearing a traditional saree. And, we are glad that people are calling out this mentality.
While discrimination against minorities in the field of science is not a new phenomenon, the persistence of such discrimination in 2023 is indeed appalling. It’s high time that we give these female scientists, and all the other women across the world, the long-due credit they deserve!