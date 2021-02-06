Disclaimer: The following article contains highly offensive and sexist tweets. Please read at your own discretion.
It's one thing to disagree with someone's opinion. But sadly, what most women speaking about the farmers' protest have been subjected to online, is not disagreement but rather, absolute disrespect.
Women's opinions are discarded, their intelligence is mocked, and ultimately, trolls (to call them people is a disservice to humanity), emboldened behind the veil of anonymity, reduce their entire worth to their bodies.
Because how dare a woman rise above her 'place' in a toxic, patriarchal society, right? And that's exactly what these comments indicate:
Comments that sexualize women, either directly or indirectly:
अब तुमको बोलने भी आ गया है पहले तो उंगली से ही काम चला लेती थी , खैर जब तुम्हारा भाव गिरा तो बाहरी माल मंगवाया गया ।— Dr. Anand K. Pandey (@Dranandking) February 4, 2021
तू और @miakhalifa एक ही जाति के दो नस्ल हैं, बस उसको ऐसा करने के लिए पैसे मिलते हैं, और तुझे सिर्फ 20rs की पुड़िया में यहां वहां मुँह मारना पडता है। । pic.twitter.com/bWZqdW5bw2— 🇮🇳Pravin Jadhav (@PravinJ97205229) February 4, 2021
Aaaaa thu....... pic.twitter.com/GTkGqe1z17— Ranjeet Singh (RR❤️) (@Ranjeet12334634) February 5, 2021
Wish i were that farmer— Frank Serpico (@O2press) February 4, 2021
इतना मस्त, जबरदस्त, लाज़वाब आंदोलन आज तक नहीं देखा..🙄— Chirag Thakar (@ChiragThakar20) February 5, 2021
पिज़्ज़ा है, दारू है, बियर है, बिरयानी हैं, मसाज है और अब पोर्न स्टार भी है..😋🤤
कुछ सोचना पड़ेगा..🤔 pic.twitter.com/pRVYFzpfY7
Comments that reduce a woman's worth to her clothing:
मैंने रिहाना, ख़लीफ़ा & गैंग पर कार्यक्रम इसलिए नहीं किया क्योंकि इस गैंग के कपड़े पहने हुए फ़ोटो, वीडियो हमें मिले नहीं..— Suresh Chavhanke “Sudarshan News” (@SureshChavhanke) February 4, 2021
जो मिले वह एक पारिवारिक चैनल के दर्शकों के सामने नहीं दिखा सकते थे....@rihanna @miakhalifa https://t.co/UR2j0LLjit
And being casually hypocritical in the process.
Comments that celebrate domestic violence:
To ek thappad par divorce kyu de diya— Shivam Tiwari (@IShivamTiwari) February 5, 2021
Thoda pit jaati....
Of course, most of these women are not ones to take the trolling lying down.
Same. https://t.co/xEosfq3r2c— Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 4, 2021
Do men on the internet get some sort of alert when women talk about something so they can rush in to dispute it?— Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 4, 2021
Do men get some sort of alert when women talk about something
Do men
Never mind
Love the films. But If Bollywood wants to ban me for voicing my belief of the need for basic human rights, I guess you won’t be seeing me in Bollywood 🤷🏻♀️ https://t.co/K1q18NaXvw— Amanda Cerny (@AmandaCerny) February 3, 2021
But the bigger question remains, is this really the kind of response that women who have a voice should be subjected to? Why is it, that even in 2021, a false sense of modesty is a prerequisite for any woman expressing an opinion?
Women, unfortunately, are no stranger to being trolled online. But as these comments show, people stooped to whole new depths recently, simply because they disagreed with a woman's opinion. And that's truly disturbing and disheartening.