Disclaimer: The following article contains highly offensive and sexist tweets. Please read at your own discretion.

It's one thing to disagree with someone's opinion. But sadly, what most women speaking about the farmers' protest have been subjected to online, is not disagreement but rather, absolute disrespect.

Women's opinions are discarded, their intelligence is mocked, and ultimately, trolls (to call them people is a disservice to humanity), emboldened behind the veil of anonymity, reduce their entire worth to their bodies.

Because how dare a woman rise above her 'place' in a toxic, patriarchal society, right? And that's exactly what these comments indicate:

Comments that sexualize women, either directly or indirectly:

अब तुमको बोलने भी आ गया है पहले तो उंगली से ही काम चला लेती थी , खैर जब तुम्हारा भाव गिरा तो बाहरी माल मंगवाया गया । — Dr. Anand K. Pandey (@Dranandking) February 4, 2021

अब तुमको बोलने भी आ गया है पहले तो उंगली से ही काम चला लेती थी , खैर जब तुम्हारा भाव गिरा तो बाहरी माल मंगवाया गया । — Dr. Anand K. Pandey (@Dranandking) February 4, 2021

Wish i were that farmer — Frank Serpico (@O2press) February 4, 2021

इतना मस्त, जबरदस्त, लाज़वाब आंदोलन आज तक नहीं देखा..🙄

पिज़्ज़ा है, दारू है, बियर है, बिरयानी हैं, मसाज है और अब पोर्न स्टार भी है..😋🤤

कुछ सोचना पड़ेगा..🤔 pic.twitter.com/pRVYFzpfY7 — Chirag Thakar (@ChiragThakar20) February 5, 2021

Comments that reduce a woman's worth to her clothing:

And being casually hypocritical in the process.

Comments that celebrate domestic violence:

To ek thappad par divorce kyu de diya

Thoda pit jaati.... — Shivam Tiwari (@IShivamTiwari) February 5, 2021

If Rihanna can't feel the pain of Delhi police then why would I give a F### about her pain



Never mess with Right wing that's it 🙏 https://t.co/pQvoxY7H8Z — The Intrepid (@Theintrepid_) February 2, 2021

Of course, most of these women are not ones to take the trolling lying down.

Do men on the internet get some sort of alert when women talk about something so they can rush in to dispute it?



Do men get some sort of alert when women talk about something



Do men



Never mind — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 4, 2021

Love the films. But If Bollywood wants to ban me for voicing my belief of the need for basic human rights, I guess you won’t be seeing me in Bollywood 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/K1q18NaXvw — Amanda Cerny (@AmandaCerny) February 3, 2021

But the bigger question remains, is this really the kind of response that women who have a voice should be subjected to? Why is it, that even in 2021, a false sense of modesty is a prerequisite for any woman expressing an opinion?

Women, unfortunately, are no stranger to being trolled online. But as these comments show, people stooped to whole new depths recently, simply because they disagreed with a woman's opinion. And that's truly disturbing and disheartening.