Remember the Japanese princess who decided to give up her royal status because she was in love with a 'commoner'?

Well, Princes Mako is married to the love of her life now.

Princess Mako, who will now be known as Mako Komuro, fell in love with Kei Komuro during college in Tokyo. She said yes when Kei proposed to her.

The couple announced their plan to get married sometime in 2017. At that time, they were met with widespread media scrutiny because it meant that the princess will leave the Imperial family forever and give up her title.

In 2018, Kei left for studies at New York's Fordham University and returned to Tokyo only in September, this year. The princess waited for him all through these years patiently.

Their wedding ceremony, that happened recently, was a reflection of their eternal and non-materialistic love. The couple took a trip to a registry office in Tokyo and announced their marriage.

Following controversy over their engagement, Princess Mako turned down a 152.5 million yen ($1.3 million) dowry that’s traditionally awarded to women in the royal family when they marry, making her the first to do so since WWII.https://t.co/WyEebilQj9 — Marika Katanuma (@MarikaKatanuma) October 26, 2021

There was no pomp and show, live telecast or balcony kiss. Rather the two held a news conference to let the world know. The bride was dressed in a pale blue sheath dress and the groom wore a dark navy-blue striped suit.

Not prepared to answer any media questions, the princess in her statement said:

I acknowledge that there are various opinions about our marriage. I feel very sorry for the people to whom we gave trouble. I’m grateful for the people who have been quietly concerned about us, or those who continued supporting us without being confused by baseless information.

Kei added to it and said:

I love Mako. We only get one life, and I want us to spend it with the one we love.

Aww, my heart will explode.

Twitter has divided opinion about the marriage and the outdated law that strips only the female members of their title if they marry a commoner, but mostly people are happy for the couple.

I wish a woman would love me the same way #PrincessMako loves her husband — Robert Jones (@Robthedob) October 26, 2021

In this world full of gold diggers find someone like princess mako who gave up her royal title and 1.3 million dollars just to marry the love of her life — SinV/CosV (@Oblivious_self) October 26, 2021

i'm so excited for them to start their lives together. the japanese public have been cruel to both of them for no reason. you would think they committed a crime when all his mother did was end an engagement. https://t.co/fxueBy2aLr — sash. (@sashsolomon) October 26, 2021

From all royal family, this monarchy still have many many years to grow and learn. I hope after what happened to Princess Mako. No more japanesse princess should drop her title nor leave her promising job when she got married. https://t.co/QyklnZHixJ — Ucha (@uchatadara) October 26, 2021

So sad the Japan’s Royal family chose tradition over family and true love. Here’s to the happy couple’s future and 🙏🏻 a new #Emperor of Japan will welcome her back into the family again as #PrincessMako of #Japan . The #Japanese public should be disappointed with this decision. https://t.co/SchvSg0fe2 — Scot Tanner Buchholz (@BScotTanner) October 26, 2021

Kei works at a law firm in New York and the couple will reportedly move to the USA. We wish them good luck and a happy married life.