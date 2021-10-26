Remember the Japanese princess who decided to give up her royal status because she was in love with a 'commoner'?

Well, Princes Mako is married to the love of her life now. 

Source: NDTV

Princess Mako, who will now be known as Mako Komuro, fell in love with Kei Komuro during college in Tokyo. She said yes when Kei proposed to her.

The couple announced their plan to get married sometime in 2017. At that time, they were met with widespread media scrutiny because it meant that the princess will leave the Imperial family forever and give up her title.

In 2018, Kei left for studies at New York's Fordham University and returned to Tokyo only in September, this year. The princess waited for him all through these years patiently.

Source: NYT

Their wedding ceremony, that happened recently, was a reflection of their eternal and non-materialistic love. The couple took a trip to a registry office in Tokyo and announced their marriage.

There was no pomp and show, live telecast or balcony kiss. Rather the two held a news conference to let the world know. The bride was dressed in a pale blue sheath dress and the groom wore a dark navy-blue striped suit.

Not prepared to answer any media questions, the princess in her statement said:

I acknowledge that there are various opinions about our marriage. I feel very sorry for the people to whom we gave trouble. I’m grateful for the people who have been quietly concerned about us, or those who continued supporting us without being confused by baseless information.

Kei added to it and said:

I love Mako. We only get one life, and I want us to spend it with the one we love.

Aww, my heart will explode.

Twitter has divided opinion about the marriage and the outdated law that strips only the female members of their title if they marry a commoner, but mostly people are happy for the couple.

Kei works at a law firm in New York and the couple will reportedly move to the USA. We wish them good luck and a happy married life.