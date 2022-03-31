At a time when petrol and diesel prices are rising every day, literally every day, public transport just seems like a more affordable option. And it has been most people on the planet for quite some time. Some women even feel more comfortable, even safer travelling in buses and metros compared to getting a cab.

And that was the case for this woman as well. Smitha T K, a journalist for The Quint, took to Twitter to share the ordeal she had to face while travelling in a bus.

For the past 10 years, I've traveled by public transport & I often tells my friends how safe I feel though I travel alone all the time. But it is days like today when I realize I am wrong. Some men do think it is okay to grab a woman's legs as she is sleeping in an overnight bus — Smitha T K (@smitha_tk) March 30, 2022

This 30 yr old man was staring and smiling weirdly the entire time. Even though the curtains were drawn I noticed his glance a couple of times. At 3 am he grabbed the legs & even after I looked, he didn't flinch. He just stared back with a creepy smile, like he was coming for more... I shouted at him asking why he thought it was okay to touch another woman & not even feel any remorse or regret. The bus had just 10 other men travelling in it & 2 of them asked what happened. But that's it. He continues to lie down in the berth next to me while I nervously type this!

As if this wasn't scary and infuriating enough, she was also told to let it go.

A man just told me that he had funded this guy's ticket as he didn't have any money. And so since he didn't know about him, I should let it go. Another man: 'Only held her leg. Nothing else happened?' The conductor has informed the bus owner (don't know what good that's gonna do) — Smitha T K (@smitha_tk) March 30, 2022

Another woman. Another day. Another man. Thought the men on the bus will question him. He should be removed from the bus & handed over to the cops to speak some sense into him. But honestly I am scared cos this bus only has men. Sadly being grateful that that is all that happened — Smitha T K (@smitha_tk) March 30, 2022

And for anyone saying she should have shouted and/or made a bigger scene, she did. But the apathy she received was unsurprisingly disgusting.

For everyone saying - shout, create a scene, drag him out. I did shout, I spoke sense, I informed everyone on the bus. And this is all the reaction that I got. I dont want another woman feeling this way. But don't think the 10 other men have any idea how it feels to sleep in fear.

Of course, the conductor of the bus told her to not inform anyone about this incident.

Thank you for your kind words. I've reached safe. Conductor told me, 'Don't tell your family or anyone about this. I've informed the owner of the bus.' Told him that's none of his business. The abuser got off at the same stop & smilingly left. So glad I had family to pick me up. — Smitha T K (@smitha_tk) March 31, 2022

While there has been an outpour of support on Twitter, the fact remains that women have to face this kind of harassment and things far worse every day. And we let it happen. We outrage for a few days, then we go home. And the next time we see something like this happen in IRL, most of us decide that it's none of our business!