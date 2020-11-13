Kamala Harris, the USA's first female Vice-President, is an inspiration for many women across the globe.

Because she is the woman of many firsts. Because she turned a fictional character, Madame Vice-President, into a real person. Because she showcased that sports shoes are the perfect footwear, no matter the occasion.

But most importantly, because she proved, hopefully once and for all, that there is no 'right' age to find love, succeed in your career, and become the best version of yourself.

Kamala Harris was almost 50 years old when she married Doug Emhoff. Today, Doug Emhoff stands as one of her strongest support systems, as she, at the age of 56, gets ready to run the country with President-elect Joe Biden.

In a world that is far too quick to brand single women over a particular age as spinsters, seeing Kamala Harris discover love at 50 is a heartening revelation.

In a patriarchal society that cites a hundred reasons, except love, for getting married at the 'right age', Kamala and Doug's marriage is a much-needed reminder to hold out for love, society be damned.

And Doug and Kamala's marriage, that for all intents and purposes appears to be a marriage of equals, is also a befitting reply to the regressive belief that marriages crumble when the wife is 'stronger, more successful' than the husband.

At a time when people not only accept but almost encourage letting go of personal happiness for flawed social conventions, Harris' personal life and professional achievement makes an excellent case for why success needs to be measured in moments, not numbers.

Kamala Harris is one of the many women proving the world wrong today, squashing discussions about women being the 'weaker sex', incapable of balancing personal and professional lives. She has emerged as a shining example of the heights women can achieve by smashing those glass ceilings. And beneath it all, she has offered a glimmer of hope to every woman who chose to go against the tide, not letting something as minor as 'age' get in the way of happiness.