Sorry ladies! Apparently, a sexual harassment complaint by you may not even stand if you were wearing 'provocative clothing.' And don't ask me to explain what's provocative clothing because that remains a mystery!
Live Law reports that a Kerela court has granted an anticipatory bail to the author and activist Civic Chandran in a sexual harassment case since the woman was wearing a 'sexually provocative dress.'
Not just that, the court also couldn't believe that a 74-year-old physically disabled man could actually harass a woman. The advocates for the accused even contended that there was a 6-month delay between the incident and the registration of the case. So perhaps, it's just vengeance!
Of course, Twitter reacted to this!
... and who will decide the dress is sexually provocative or not?— Swapnil Naik (@ssnaik84) August 17, 2022
You might find a Saaree as sexually provocative, too!
The courts should limit them to the law of land,
Don't mix up your personal opinion with judgement.
Upsetting that a court, which is meant to uphold the law, is observing something based on a total misinterpretation of the law. A bare reading of the provision would show that the clothing of the survivor is irrelevant when it comes to the offence of sexual harassment.— Right to Rant and Whine (@LowkeyKarela) August 17, 2022
Based on the past atrocities against women a sexually provocative dress would include from a diaper to a burqa. Great.— Caustic Sarcastic (@bipolarised) August 17, 2022
I guess so!
Saree (worn by women of all ages), burqa, punjabi suit, frock of 3yr old, jeans and what not. Women's mere existence is only provocative no?— sexy fluffle 🌵🏳️🌈 (@thokkath0takura) August 17, 2022
The misogyny is so deep rooted in our society, most days it feels like it's beyond repair. https://t.co/51ZQUBYFln— Rutuja (ऋतुजा) 🇮🇳 (@Havaldarshinde) August 17, 2022
Something went super wrong with humans , world needs to hit the restart button,you all deserve to rot in hell. https://t.co/uOwCRbfF7W— sathya (@devudadevuda) August 17, 2022
So, instead of getting more progressive, we are getting more regressive!!!— Bhargavi Cn (@Bhargavicn) August 17, 2022
Doesn't feel like it!
What nonsense is this? What is wrong with this judge? Its 2022 for crying out loud.— Divya (She/Her) (@DivyaFru) August 17, 2022
75 years of Independence you say?— Debotri Ghosh (@DebotriG) August 17, 2022
Well.. Our country always finds a reason to release harassers and rapists because women are at fault. Always. https://t.co/W0AiNTyFMg
Does this “provocative dress” rule apply to toddlers too? Shud they be “aware” of what to wear and what not too?— Ny (@naveenceg) August 17, 2022
How will anyone judge which is provocative dress.— SundaraMahalingam (@sundar217) August 17, 2022
I could see 40s uncle wearing round neck and shorts in public place with all sections embosed, to look young! Who will punish them? These assumptions judgement is not conclusive at all. https://t.co/phQQ3yK1O6
Whatttt,— Shazi Rahmani (@RahmaniShazi) August 17, 2022
I mean WHATTTTT,
wait wait I mean Whattttttttttt. pic.twitter.com/E0QhLsY7Sv
Everyday a new low.— Rituraj (@KnottyMedic) August 17, 2022
Who decides what is "sexually provocative"?
Besides, why the onus of sexual provocation is on women and not men who are getting sexually provoked at first place?
This is ridiculous and utter nonsense. https://t.co/aKYZHBRbPT
One must really, REALLY hate women to believe that 'clothing' is why women across the world are sexually harassed. It must require max delusion and ignorance to believe and actually contend so!