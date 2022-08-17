Sorry ladies! Apparently, a sexual harassment complaint by you may not even stand if you were wearing 'provocative clothing.' And don't ask me to explain what's provocative clothing because that remains a mystery!

Live Law reports that a Kerela court has granted an anticipatory bail to the author and activist Civic Chandran in a sexual harassment case since the woman was wearing a 'sexually provocative dress.'

Not just that, the court also couldn't believe that a 74-year-old physically disabled man could actually harass a woman. The advocates for the accused even contended that there was a 6-month delay between the incident and the registration of the case. So perhaps, it's just vengeance!

Of course, Twitter reacted to this!

This country really really hates women. https://t.co/56UzyAyMPE — 🌫🌌 (@violet_in_black) August 17, 2022

... and who will decide the dress is sexually provocative or not?

You might find a Saaree as sexually provocative, too!

The courts should limit them to the law of land,

Don't mix up your personal opinion with judgement. — Swapnil Naik (@ssnaik84) August 17, 2022

Now you can victim blame legally! Huge win for “she was asking for it” dudes everywhere 😃 https://t.co/ewbBNwhbHP — Pavitra (@pavitrash_) August 17, 2022

Upsetting that a court, which is meant to uphold the law, is observing something based on a total misinterpretation of the law. A bare reading of the provision would show that the clothing of the survivor is irrelevant when it comes to the offence of sexual harassment. — Right to Rant and Whine (@LowkeyKarela) August 17, 2022

Based on the past atrocities against women a sexually provocative dress would include from a diaper to a burqa. Great. — Caustic Sarcastic (@bipolarised) August 17, 2022

I guess so!

Saree (worn by women of all ages), burqa, punjabi suit, frock of 3yr old, jeans and what not. Women's mere existence is only provocative no? — sexy fluffle 🌵🏳️‍🌈 (@thokkath0takura) August 17, 2022

The misogyny is so deep rooted in our society, most days it feels like it's beyond repair. https://t.co/51ZQUBYFln — Rutuja (ऋतुजा) 🇮🇳 (@Havaldarshinde) August 17, 2022

Something went super wrong with humans , world needs to hit the restart button,you all deserve to rot in hell. https://t.co/uOwCRbfF7W — sathya (@devudadevuda) August 17, 2022

Whether the man is guilty or not is yet to be proven in the normal course of justice. But the magistrate of this Kerala Court has to be a pervert of the highest degree himself for passing such an order. Should be kicked out of the judicial system immediately. — Nishant Pant (@nishantpant_in) August 17, 2022

So, instead of getting more progressive, we are getting more regressive!!! — Bhargavi Cn (@Bhargavicn) August 17, 2022

What is wrong with our courts? So can similar arguments be made for rich people being attacked for flashing their wealth or a scholar for showing of his intellect ??& Who will define what is sexually provacative 🤔.isn't that subjective ? A saree could be sexually provacative. — Nandita Sen (@nandita_sen) August 17, 2022

Doesn't feel like it!

What nonsense is this? What is wrong with this judge? Its 2022 for crying out loud. — Divya (She/Her) (@DivyaFru) August 17, 2022

75 years of Independence you say?

Well.. Our country always finds a reason to release harassers and rapists because women are at fault. Always. https://t.co/W0AiNTyFMg — Debotri Ghosh (@DebotriG) August 17, 2022

Does this “provocative dress” rule apply to toddlers too? Shud they be “aware” of what to wear and what not too? — Ny (@naveenceg) August 17, 2022

How will anyone judge which is provocative dress.

I could see 40s uncle wearing round neck and shorts in public place with all sections embosed, to look young! Who will punish them? These assumptions judgement is not conclusive at all. https://t.co/phQQ3yK1O6 — SundaraMahalingam (@sundar217) August 17, 2022

Whatttt,

I mean WHATTTTT,

wait wait I mean Whattttttttttt. pic.twitter.com/E0QhLsY7Sv — Shazi Rahmani (@RahmaniShazi) August 17, 2022

Everyday a new low.

Who decides what is "sexually provocative"?

Besides, why the onus of sexual provocation is on women and not men who are getting sexually provoked at first place?

This is ridiculous and utter nonsense. https://t.co/aKYZHBRbPT — Rituraj (@KnottyMedic) August 17, 2022

what exactly do they mean by sexually provocative dress?!



it was during winters, i was fully covered in clothes and was still eve-teased on my way back from college in broad daylight.



so, if you really think clothes is the problem; well, jokes on you here! https://t.co/35CvIJJn0T — anjali (@_sanskari_naari) August 17, 2022

One must really, REALLY hate women to believe that 'clothing' is why women across the world are sexually harassed. It must require max delusion and ignorance to believe and actually contend so!

Are we reaching new lows every day?