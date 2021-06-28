Anie Siva, a 18-year-old girl was once forced to sell lemonade and ice cream on the Varaka beach in Kerala after being abandoned by her husband and family. Today, she has become a police inspector in the same town.

Source: NDTV

10 years ago, when Anie was left on the streets with her 6-month-old baby, little did she know that her life would take such a turn. That she would get to study and become a police officer.

Anie married a man of her choice against her family's will when she was in college. Her husband abandoned her after she delivered a baby and her family refused to take her in.

She was left to fend for herself and her little kid. She did all kinds of jobs to earn a living.

At the stalls in Varkala Sivagiri ashram, I tried many small businesses like selling lemonade, ice-cream to handmade crafts. Everything flopped. It was then a man who suggested and helped me with money to study and write the exam for the sub-inspector post.

In 2014, Anie joined a training center in Thiruvananthapuram to write the exam. She completed 3 years of training as a woman police officer and wrote the SI selection test in 2019. After training for nearly one and half years, she recently joined as a trainee sub-inspector.

Source: The Week

Her story went viral on social media and netizens are applauding the officer for hard work and perseverance.

Speaking to media, Anie said that she always wanted to be a police officer and felt proud and emotional on seeing the response to her Facebook post. She wants other women to derive inspiration from her story.

Fighting all odds, I was able to reach here. If other women get motivation from me to move forward in their life, I am happy.

We salute her strong will and dedication.