Anie Siva, a 18-year-old girl was once forced to sell lemonade and ice cream on the Varaka beach in Kerala after being abandoned by her husband and family. Today, she has become a police inspector in the same town.

10 years ago, when Anie was left on the streets with her 6-month-old baby, little did she know that her life would take such a turn. That she would get to study and become a police officer.

A true model of will power and confidence...



An 18-year-old girl who was left on the streets with her 6-month-old baby after being abandoned by her husband and family has become #subinspector @Varkalapolicestation.#keralapolice #AnieSiva pic.twitter.com/AM0CnhETrz — Kerala Police (@TheKeralaPolice) June 27, 2021

Anie married a man of her choice against her family's will when she was in college. Her husband abandoned her after she delivered a baby and her family refused to take her in.

She was left to fend for herself and her little kid. She did all kinds of jobs to earn a living.

At the stalls in Varkala Sivagiri ashram, I tried many small businesses like selling lemonade, ice-cream to handmade crafts. Everything flopped. It was then a man who suggested and helped me with money to study and write the exam for the sub-inspector post.

Kerala | Anie Siva, who was abandoned with a baby at age of 18, has become Sub-inspector at Varkala PS



I achieved this goal against all odds. I would be happy to see other women getting inspiration from my life in order to stand on their own feet: Anie Siva, SI at Varkala PS pic.twitter.com/ujquLjb5hn — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2021

In 2014, Anie joined a training center in Thiruvananthapuram to write the exam. She completed 3 years of training as a woman police officer and wrote the SI selection test in 2019. After training for nearly one and half years, she recently joined as a trainee sub-inspector.

Her story went viral on social media and netizens are applauding the officer for hard work and perseverance.

Left on the road with her six months old baby, Anie Siva sold ice creams and lemonades at Varkala, Kerala, for a living for 10 years. Her steely resolve to succeed has brought her at the same place as the Sub Inspector- The New Indian Express https://t.co/Qnwfdy6Mui — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) June 27, 2021

Top🔥

More power to you lady https://t.co/7847a3SYjt — Polo 🦋 (@PoloTheCule) June 28, 2021

No words can express the power that one gets from this success story against all odds.

I am wishing all the wellness and blessing. https://t.co/UDo3E0GU3L — Naveen A R (@NaveenAR12) June 27, 2021

The most inspiring story 🙏🙏 https://t.co/sJ46WnPA3T — Sir Bumrahhhhhh! (@Ibleed_sarcasm) June 28, 2021

Married at 18, abandoned at 21 with one child, took shelter at her grandma home, sold icecream in local fairs, at 27 became police officer, now cleared police sub inspector exam at 31

Inspirational story for all https://t.co/tlDsYYYS89 — भारतीय जी™ Bhartiya Ji™🇮🇳 (@RamSukhBhartiya) June 27, 2021

An inspiring story of grit to start your week with. There is always an opportunity for each of us to overcome the adversity. The fight may be longer for some of us. Keep on it. Anie Siva is an inspiration.



Wishing you all a great work week ahead.https://t.co/VXBPl3zmNF — Sanjeev 🎙️✍️ #MaskUp 😷 (@worldofsanjeev) June 28, 2021

At her 18th age, her partner ditched her and their 6 month old kid. For survival, she sold curry powder and soap, worked as insurance agent, prepared projects for students -- and now, 14 years later, she is a Sub Inspector of Police at Kerala's Trivandrum. Anie Siva is awesome. pic.twitter.com/q1HXyQrimU — Ajmal Aramam (@AjmalAramam) June 27, 2021

Speaking to media, Anie said that she always wanted to be a police officer and felt proud and emotional on seeing the response to her Facebook post. She wants other women to derive inspiration from her story.

Fighting all odds, I was able to reach here. If other women get motivation from me to move forward in their life, I am happy.

We salute her strong will and dedication.