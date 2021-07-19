Women and undersized pockets, the tragedy that would put Shakespeare to shame. Every person who owns clothes from the ladies' section longs for the comfort that comes with pockets that can actually hold substantial things. 

via GIPHY

For now, we're just going to use these small, extremely tight and unnecessarily snug pockets for things that barely matter:

1. The respect society gives women who aren't their 'maa' or 'behen'.

via GIPHY

2. The narrow mind of your judgemental landlord who says shit like, 'we don't give single girls rooms for this reason'. 

via GIPHY

3. The sigh you exhale every time your parents say, "Yeh humare ghar ka beta hai."

via GIPHY

4. The looks that your male colleagues throw your way when they think you're not looking. 

via GIPHY

5. The tiny sense Kangana Ranaut makes sometimes. 

via GIPHY

6. Logic in K-dramas, because we all know that that stuff is too good to be true. 

via GIPHY

7. The back-handed insults your relatives love to hand you at family dinners. 

via GIPHY

8. The little fuck you give when someone asks you, "Beta shaadi kab kar rahe ho?"

via GIPHY

9. The self-esteem of men who call you a bitch as soon as you tell them you're not interested. 

via GIPHY

10. The time you spend thinking about the haters who think women can't have it all. 

via GIPHY

11. The representation mainstream media gives women in sports. 

via GIPHY

12. The small shitty way in which society views your decisions about your vagina. 

via GIPHY

13. The minuscule need you have to respond to ignorant pricks who say, "Not all men."

via GIPHY

14. The last straw of patience you hold on to when your 3rd Parle-G biscuit falls into the chai. 

via GIPHY

15. The respect you have for people who pass off sexist comments as 'locker room talk'. 

via GIPHY

16. The seconds you spend thinking about every homophobic / transphobic creep in the world. 

via GIPHY

17. The small AF mentality of every man who ever told you he wants to talk to the 'person in-charge' because it couldn't possibly be a woman?

via GIPHY

18. The time you actually spend thinking about your class 10th Board exam marks. 

via GIPHY

19. The morality of those who victim-shame. 

via GIPHY

20. The handful of times you actually used algebra in real life. 

via GIPHY

21. The interest you have towards the stories / videos shared on WhatsApp family groups. 

via GIPHY

22. How much attention you pay to someone who tries to mansplain your interests to you. 

via GIPHY

23. The self control you have left when someone explains the government's right over a woman's body. 

via GIPHY

24. The space in your life for people who think consent is optional. 

via GIPHY

25. The opinions of those who ask you to 'not be too loud & be a lady.' 

via GIPHY

All this fit but I still can't manage to get a phone into my pocket. 