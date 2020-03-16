With no dearth of talented women authors in the country, AutHer Awards 2020 was a celebration like none other.

Held at Taj Palace, New Delhi, on March 8 - the aim of the awards was to honour these amazing women, in front of many renowned names in the crowd there to cheer for them.

The awards were presented in 4 categories and included a trophy, along with a cash prize of ₹1 lakh.

The winners were as followed:

Literary Fiction: Madhuri Vijay for The Far Field





Historical Fiction: Sutapa Basu for The Curse of Nader Shah







Non-Fiction: Saba Dewan for Tawaifnama







Best Author Debut: Rudrakshi Bhattacharjee (posthumously) for This Is How It Took Place and Rehana Munir for Paper Moon







Best Author Children’s category: Bijal Vachharajani for A Cloud Called Bhura







Apart from these categories, Popular Choice Award was given to Sutapa Basu on the basis of maximum number of votes. Whereas the Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Legendary author Nayantara Sahgal.

AutHer Awards received 850 entries, sent by both, the authors and the publishers and the winners were decided by the jury which included names like Shobhaa De, Ashwin Sanghi, Gitanjali Chatterjee and ScoopWhoop co-founder Rishi Pratim Mukherjee.

The chief guest of the awards was Shashi Tharoor, who reiterated the importance of women's perspective in literature.



We congratulate all the women on their victory.