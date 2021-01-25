When did you realise just how messed up and twisted patriarchy is? I think I was about 12. Times are changing though. Young kids are becoming woke very early on, and are beginning to question the way the world functions.

For instance, we saw this video of a little girl questioning some of the sexist things she came across while reading for a class in school go viral. 

She's reading through her book and asking super valid questions about why the general term for everything includes men, or is specific to men? 

In fact, we saw the internet react to this video and share just how cutely the girl asked all the right questions. 

