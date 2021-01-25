When did you realise just how messed up and twisted patriarchy is? I think I was about 12. Times are changing though. Young kids are becoming woke very early on, and are beginning to question the way the world functions.

For instance, we saw this video of a little girl questioning some of the sexist things she came across while reading for a class in school go viral.

She's reading through her book and asking super valid questions about why the general term for everything includes men, or is specific to men?

In fact, we saw the internet react to this video and share just how cutely the girl asked all the right questions.

Here's something truly inspiring for #NationalGirlChildDay ! This little girl questioning syntax- that is often a carrier of patriarchy- is the best way to bring in the week!#MondayMotivation



courtesy: @Sanginamby pic.twitter.com/DgTHVRjZT4 — WeTheWomen (@WeTheWomenAsia) January 25, 2021

Her last line “it’s not nice right?” hits home firmly. She has my heart! Got this on WhatsApp. pic.twitter.com/HUvMZBlUic — Sangita (@Sanginamby) January 22, 2021

Wow the way she says 'not nice' puts me to shame as an adult to have given this sorta world to our kids... — sagar Campli 🌏 (@sagar591) January 23, 2021

She’s really a prissy miss, Payal — Sangita (@Sanginamby) January 22, 2021

Damn, kid these days are so smart. Someone should give award this girl. My 8 year old also argues like this & eats my head. — dkagarwal (@dkagarwal) January 24, 2021

This kind of questioning leads to change and equality. Questions in the minds of great thinkers and reformers has brought us so far. And more such questions shall continue to make this world a better place... 🙏🙏😊😊😊👍👍 — kumaran Senthurpandian (@kumaranSenthur1) January 22, 2021

The next gen bought up right. ❤️ https://t.co/oB0q1z4qgv — Sunita Menon (@sunitarmenon) January 25, 2021

Are we finally getting it correct by asking the right questions? https://t.co/DaBme5uRZy — Ashwin Ramachandran (@AshwinRamachan9) January 25, 2021

Why not say ‘people’? Challenging gender stereotypes - critical reading and thinking! Go little one! Love it 🙏🏽 https://t.co/yocfgYOp1C — Khadija Mohammed (@khadijamohamme8) January 24, 2021

You can see the complete video here.

This? My niece needs to see!