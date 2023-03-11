While scrolling through the vastness that is Twitter, I came across a video of an English-looking lady speaking Sylheti Bengali extremely fluently, and just like everyone else on the internet, I was in awe too.

This superhero is a retired GP in Limehouse East London



I’m in tears because she’s saying she learned Bengali in the 80’s to understand her patients because there were no interpreters 😭



This is British pride 🇬🇧 she should be a household name 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/fp5JK3GKr4 — Halima Khan (@HalimaNyomi) March 8, 2023

Turns out, the lady in the video is Dr. Anna Livingstone, a retired GP in Limehouse East London, who learnt how to speak Sylheti back in the 80s so that she can communicate with her patients. Sylheti is often considered a Bengali dialect or an independent language.

Back then, there were no interpreters, and her patients didn’t understand English well enough, so she learned Sylheti Bengali. Pretty damn cool, isn’t it?

Internet is in love with the lady and her pure, selfless, kind heart. Some people also shared the pleasant encounters they’ve had with her.

@ApsanaBegumMP please find her and give her an award. I want to at least know her name. Her contributions to society is outstanding and it came from a pure, selfless, kind heart! 😭

In a time where there is so much negativity, we desperately need more heroes as examples. She is… https://t.co/U687cqElyd — Halima Khan (@HalimaNyomi) March 8, 2023

Oh my gosh! Her Sylheti is so good. I’ve been trying to speak it for years but I keep stuttering. My grandma would have loved her! — Dev Bodepudi is…editing 📝 (@DBodepudi) March 10, 2023

Super-impressed, very authentic dialect even. Beats the usual Brit uniglot stereotype for sure! — Rupa Huq MP (@RupaHuq) March 8, 2023

I had a lecture/tutorial from her once and I remember her to this day. An incredible human being. Personifies the best of humanity. — Ann (@ACEMcCormack) March 10, 2023

I had heard about this amazing lady many years ago. Great to finally be able to see her. What incredible commitment to the community she served. — Ayan Panja (@Dr_Ayan) March 9, 2023

It is truly heartwarming to hear about this retired GP in Limehouse East London who went above and beyond to understand and care for her patients.



Learning Bengali in the 80s when there were no interpreters available is a testament to her dedication and compassion towards her… https://t.co/hMRIr5Y9QV — Ifeanyi onuoha (@ImIfeanyionuoha) March 9, 2023

She speaks Sylheti like a Sylheti grandma.



For non Bengalis, Sylheti is a dialect and can only realistically be learned through regular dialogue as its not the proper written Bangla. — Shaz (@Shaz_C_) March 8, 2023

Anna was my GP for years. Amazing woman. — jp de rose (@jp_d) March 8, 2023

This made my heart happy — Islah (@islah_ar) March 8, 2023

Absolutely wholesome 💚

Such an inspiring lady. — Vivek Gahlawat (@drgahlawat) March 8, 2023

This is a great example of someone who is selfless and puts others first, if there were more like her in society It would certainly put the Great in Great Britain. I wish nurses and Doctors would follow her lead. — Darren Alevi (@DarrenAlevi) March 8, 2023

We had anna as our family gp back in the day we loved her to bits — Perrie Guilfoyle (@PerrieGuilfoyle) March 8, 2023

Her name is Dr Anna Livingstone. Anna, along with other GPs from the 70s and 80s fought to help make our lives better. They're not just healthcare heroes but also political heroes. We should celebrate them and recognise their contributions to our lives — Susie Hannah (@Susie_Hannah1) March 8, 2023

Anna Livingstone, part of an influential group of GPs who fought for their patients and the NHS in Tower Hamlets — Suzan Quilliam (@QuilliamSuzan) March 9, 2023

We must know the name of such heroes and the selfless acts they have done. Salute to her.

