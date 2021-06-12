A lot of young girls grow up reading fashion magazines, and that is often where they find their role models. To have women like politicians, athletes, astronauts, on fashion magazine covers was a rare sight years ago, but so, so needed. And we've arrived at a point where this is finally becoming a norm.

A leading fashion magazine recently released a monthly cover with Mahua Moitra on it. Standing against a pink wall, arms crossed, poised and in a stunning silk saree, with her signature bold bindi, Mahua Moitra looked like her amazing and fierce self but accentuated by a touch of glamour. In the past few months, we've seen her speak up against multiple things with little to no fear. Whether that is by bravely calling out sexism, nepotism or corruption.

Mahua Moitra has truly carved a space for herself as a well informed and formidable politician! So, what a sight to see her on a magazine's cover.

