Trigger warning: IQ killing words ahead.

Ladies and gentlemen, in today's edition of sexist assholes abusing freedom of speech on Twitter, let me present to you a man talking about "people's rights to be in control of their own feelings and bodies" ...by asking women to police theirs? Ye kya logic hain bro?

Check out the post here: (Warning! It's nausea-inducing)



My man terrified of BOOBS 💀 pic.twitter.com/6IMSmwaInM — what the buck 🏳️‍🌈 (@Scarletscav) June 30, 2022

By his logic, dicks are erogenous to women. Does that stop men from whipping it out and taking a piss on the open road?

If you agree with this dude, this is a gentle reminder that it's time to go back to school and take a class on minding your own fucking business. It's not a girl's problem if you can't keep your dick in your pants. That's on you.

Dude will instantly combust when he makes eye contact with cleavage and he's living in terror — what the buck 🏳️‍🌈 (@Scarletscav) June 30, 2022

lol i kind of want to just send him a pic of my tits just to piss him off. — 🏳️‍⚧️Nanuk-the-wickerbeast🏳️‍⚧️ (@nanuk_the) June 30, 2022

He probably hates booby traps :( — Scalie Telvanni Wizard🔞 (@MagicalReptilez) June 30, 2022

legit would be fucking terrified to be alone in a room with this man — Sascha Fool (@VDoesntKnow) June 30, 2022

See, the issue with that whole thing is... arousal isn't voluntary. It comes from as little as a stray thought, or even nothing at all.

No matter what everyone else does or doesn't do, you'll never be in control of it.



It's useless trying to blame it on other people. — VertigoFox (@OtteryMenace) June 30, 2022

Where the hell did that quote come from again...

"If your eyes should cause you to sin, then pluck them out." — Janky: Smith of The GODS (@JANKAGEDDON) June 30, 2022

I work in a place full of young men and teenage guys and the ones staring at my H-cup tits are doing so even when I'm wearing a slightly baggy t-shirt that fully covers them. Same for my butt. It's not a clothing issue or how much you cover up I promise. — Witchy NonbinarYeen (@Dawn_Snowe) June 30, 2022

I... Wait... what? I mean don't get me wrong, I love breasts but.... Man if you can't control yourself seeing some cleavage I hate to tell you but that woman/the way she's dressing isn't the problem. — SylasGraves (@GravesSylas) June 30, 2022

My guy. Looking away is the easiest thing to do. If you seriously get so aroused by seeing a pair of hakuna matatas that you get a woody and splooge, then maybe you're the problem, not the shirt she's wearing. Why should she wear something that makes her feel confident? — Feroso Italia (@shadowferoso67) June 30, 2022

arousal from seeing breasts is a byproduct of society pushing women to cover them constantly



just like how men used to get horny seeing womens shoulders in the past because society treated it as inheritingly sexual and forced women to cover it



same for womens legs and more — 🔞 🍌 Han 🍌 🔞 (@Han_Moz) July 1, 2022

Not controlling your own feelings is a you problem my dude. It is your responsibility to not get turned on by other people. If everyone chose to walk around naked tomorrow you still are responsible for how you act and feel about it. — TheSporkMaster (@BlackCatOrian) July 1, 2022

With his logic people shouldn’t wear sandals because people with foot fetishes “have the right to not get aroused unnecessary in public” like.. what is this dude on — Jerry M 🏳️‍⚧️ (@roboticfennec) July 1, 2022

Women exploit men??? How is it our fault that you think with your penis and not your brain???

This is some to catch a predator level thinking pic.twitter.com/KabP74nz8M — Captain HandfulOLizards (@Aly74903537) July 1, 2022

mate...boobs are not inately sexual. i do NOT know who told you that but people that have boobs are not responsible for you getting fucking aroused by that, that just makes you a creep for staring at them. Also yeah mate, just look away. https://t.co/p8eYlhhCEM — Ollie (@olliebeebs) July 2, 2022

speaking as someone who divorced a guy with a fetish for very large boobs, there is no winning with these fuckwits. it doesn't matter what you wear. tight sweater, loose hoodie, low v-neck, nothing at all -- it doesn't matter. they refuse to even try to control themselves https://t.co/39F6NQSNfV — POOPSCRUFFIN4U (@POOPSCRUFFIN4U) July 2, 2022

Judging by the number of tweets, this guy has a disturbing obsession with the female body (especially breasts?) and needs therapy.



My favorite is bottom centre about MALE "comfortability" [sic] and control over our MALE bodies! 😨😨😨😱😱😱 https://t.co/AwytSXD5Jd — La Granota - publishing hut (@granota_hut) July 2, 2022

They called BOObies for a reason. https://t.co/0PaMd3TWEO — They Call Them Cheese (@PureRedLotus) July 2, 2022

Imagine your male ego being so fragile that the most triggering thing in your life is ...a pair of breasts.