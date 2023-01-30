If we all put in a penny each time a man voiced his ignorant, shallow, and regressive take upon women, we’d be playing in billions. Cos these flag-bearers of patriarchy exist everywhere. Right from the man who gets insecure when you dance in public to the one who thinks he is obligated to dictate how you should live your life.

Today, we have someone ranting about how guys ‘do care’ whether a girl has a flat stomach or not. This guy literally compared a stomach bump to a woman having lost her virginity and how she’s not an ‘ideal mate.’ He said, “that little bump is their uterus showing.” This guy also said pregnant bellies look gross, which is why we wonder why he was even born again.

ADVERTISEMENT Twitter user @ask_aubry shared the screenshot, and it has gone viral. People are just confused with his existence.

Ladies, is your uterus showing today? 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/rrxoozQDRt — AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) January 28, 2023

He boasted about his masculinity with the number of ‘virginities’ he has taken over the years. But it’s so hard to believe that he has ever even been touched by a woman, given he’s nothing more than an incel.

Appalled by his comments, here’s how women reacted.

When both education and the minefield that's Internet have failed you! https://t.co/5abPIlESQA — Kumari Mata Sarita (سرِتا) (@ViolentVeggy) January 30, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Either him or one of his teen fanbois.

You should seriously have to take a test before you’re allowed to speak…my uterus has apparently been showing since birth…🤷🏻‍♀️😂🤷🏻‍♀️



Men…educate yourself, you idiots!! https://t.co/cJhqvIi35t — KimberleySkye🇨🇦 (@KimberCanada49) January 30, 2023

I cannot believe there are people who genuinely think like this https://t.co/gnoQHBoSkA — Rhiannon (@r_fabs6789) January 30, 2023

And who is this paragon of female virtue? Pls send his ass back to high-school. He flunked biology https://t.co/R4oMMyBwVs — Ron Knight (@pontuna2run) January 30, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Yeah, but his incel is showing. https://t.co/hKR3OAtcIy — nik (@nikdonaldz) January 30, 2023

I refuse to believe this man has ever touched a woman. I'd puke if he talked to me https://t.co/ITjCOEFSBt — Mal J Fell ☀ THEY LIKE HOLDING HANDS (@SunnyB_stard) January 30, 2023

Lessons for the day:

Cis men: please take a single biology lesson.



Reasons a belly could poke out:

– food

– bloating

– swelling during menstruation

– none of your fucking business.



Signed, someone with a uterus and body dysmorphia caused by society telling me this BS when I was 10. https://t.co/M1wIsg5Fzt — Haco | 1312 | 🤘🏻| They/She (@DrugFreeEmo) January 29, 2023

Wow uterus bump? He’s taken a lot of virgins? Highly doubt it. Clearly he is not the sexpert! He probably doesn’t believe in four play and likes to ride the waterslide at the water park with the water turned off. https://t.co/9tfz8pC5Bg — Julie B (@JulieB4922) January 29, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT I have never seen a post where the entirety of both history & biology are completely incorrect until today. This is an astonishing feat of stupidity. https://t.co/NBZD9nHtjC — 🚀90 Seconds to Midnight💥 (@007_Anne_Kelly) January 29, 2023

It's almost moving that this man thinks sperm are like those kids' novelty expanding dinosaurs. https://t.co/f1JRtQeBU7 — Shona (@pomelodeguerre) January 29, 2023

Somebody unleashed a 13-year-old upon the Internet.

Also Read: A Man Really Thinks Women Pee Out Of ‘Clitoroiuses’ & We Just Don’t Know What To Say Anymore