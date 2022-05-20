Ah, when it comes to cooking, men will boast about how all the famous and the best cooks are men. But truth be told, most of us can't tell jeera from sarso (I can, I am very exceptional). But most of us suck. And what's worse is we expect women to cook for us. Case in point, this gentleman, who went to a girl's house for rishta and his penis fell off once he saw the dosa she made for him. 

Twitter was quick to inform him that a wife is not your cook, or your maid, or an unpaid intern. 

I hope this dude picked up his dick before taking the hint and leaving. 