Ah, when it comes to cooking, men will boast about how all the famous and the best cooks are men. But truth be told, most of us can't tell jeera from sarso (I can, I am very exceptional). But most of us suck. And what's worse is we expect women to cook for us. Case in point, this gentleman, who went to a girl's house for rishta and his penis fell off once he saw the dosa she made for him.

You are 28 and you are Indian. Your parents set you up with this girl, and you go with your family to visit her. You are a bit hungry and the girl's family says "she cooks very well" so you think "I'll eat one dosa, why not". She goes in and brings this back. What do you do? pic.twitter.com/NvU4gbcaEe — Varunram Ganesh (@varunramg) May 11, 2022

Twitter was quick to inform him that a wife is not your cook, or your maid, or an unpaid intern.

Take the hint. — Sow (@sowmyarao_) May 20, 2022

Clearly she is not interested in marrying you and is probably being influenced by somebody to even bother having a meeting with you. You can find much better cooks if you look for them. Don't mix that with marriage. — Vinay Avasthi (@vavasthi) May 20, 2022

Think about why you thought it would be a good idea to tweet this. https://t.co/YX1Frcikgy — iamjustavisualperson (@priyankasacheti) May 20, 2022

You're 28 and your parents set you up with a girl cause Bhai unko bhi pata hai tumse kuch na hoga...family says she cooks very well so you ask her to make a dosa and she brings what?A whole tava for you?🤣Or you went to their kitchen?why some1 will bring a bad dish to begin with https://t.co/yQp7oQQ60i — Twisha (@twisha_m__) May 20, 2022

I think what you are looking for is a cook & not a life partner? https://t.co/QSptw0vBQp — 🥀 (@itsokayyus_) May 20, 2022

Learn how to cook? Or get yourself a cook? Because clearly that’s what you’re looking for. https://t.co/01uBZ2Sjjd — Shelly (@shellyofflimits) May 20, 2022

I would either show her how to do it or learn to cook myself maybe. But first and foremost, I would get the hint and walk myself out of there



The amount of questions I have about this twt... Don't know where to begin https://t.co/0sQjkVTfN2 — Luna 🌙 (@kmoviesdramas23) May 20, 2022

HOW I WISH ,I WOULD HAVE BEEN ABLE TO ASK THAT GIRL TO ADD

SOME ""ZEHER " IN THIS DOSA !!!!😋😋😋😋😋😋😋😋 https://t.co/gag40qdKmd — 🐙 (@_Alastonia) May 20, 2022

So many questions about this tweet. SOOO MANY https://t.co/tGKaquIeBC — Permanently Exhausted Pigeon (@monikamanchanda) May 20, 2022

bro she just told no in the most direct way. go find a cook for yourself or learn to feed yourself. https://t.co/pLdHbjNHs2 — x. (@ekhasinaa) May 20, 2022

you r 28 nd you r Indian but still don't know how to cook...and you have audicity to judge that girl over a dosa ?



dosa is still looking fine infront of your tweet 🥺 https://t.co/ONacZhdQqG — S.✨ (@Under_d_Cloud) May 20, 2022

I love this girl. I hope she finds someone of her choice. Brava! https://t.co/ZI9ckDIh2A — tikuli (@tikulli) May 20, 2022

Big deal! As if this guy is gonna make the best dosas in the world! So what!? https://t.co/gs1ZKSWatn — phalguni (@Falguni1802) May 20, 2022

Firstly u r 28 and u don't know to cook for urself?

Second did u go inside kitchen or did she serve u in pan or is this pic taken after she hit u with the pan with the dosa or omelette on the pan coz u trespassed their kitchen?cos I would hit u with pan if u enter my kitchen https://t.co/AKb6AKE4p1 — shri (@Shri_tejaa) May 20, 2022

It's simple, she isn't interested in you & she is not even trying to be subtle about it, it just her parents are trying to hook you up 🤷 https://t.co/cgugZ8o6sC — JJ (@joie194) May 20, 2022

You are 28 and your father is chauffeuring you around to find you a woman cause come on, you couldn't find one. Then instead of talking to her, you made her cook for you. Then you came on social media to tell everybody what a piece of garbage you are 😌 https://t.co/Xk0QqQ5TWm — Shivangi 🏳️‍🌈 (@kaalibindi) May 20, 2022

Another day of men and their expectations on how to enslave a woman and call her a wife instead. https://t.co/8WIR9SsU1F — Neenu (@kpophustle) May 20, 2022

Indian men stop breathing challenge https://t.co/6Aq8Upx6hJ — Mar 🐝 (@KewpieMayyu) May 20, 2022

I hope this dude picked up his dick before taking the hint and leaving.