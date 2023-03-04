People never fail to remind women that equality is a far-fetched idea, and misogyny is deep-rooted. So, we constantly come across ways in which our society chooses to demean women or question them for things that are normalized for men. Yet another Twitter user is proof.

Someone on Twitter thought it was a good idea to shame a woman for smoking. The user, @cjbhau shared a picture of a woman smoking by the train gate. They also captioned the picture, sharing that they were disgusted and disappointed in these "so-called modern women". A) The person literally posted someone's picture without their consent. B) Who asked for their opinion?

Saw this woman smoking by the train gate, and felt disgusted and disappointed with these so-called modern women. Where are we heading with this? Pity. pic.twitter.com/q6mvc3pfuQ — CJ Bhau (@cjbhau) March 2, 2023

Not only the post reeks of misogyny, but also shows how people are so fast to judge other people. And character shaming is our society’s favourite habit, specifically when it’s related to women. I’m not supporting the idea of smoking, but if it’s wrong, it’s wrong because of its impact on health. And habits do not define character. But, such a shame that we’re surrounded with women-hating hypocrites.

Twitter schooled the person, rightly so.

Saw this tweet and felt disgusted by men continuing to judge, oppress, and control women. Where are we headed with this ongoing patriarchal attitude of suppressing the feminine? — Mariellen Ward (@Breathedreamgo) March 4, 2023

did you take her permission to publish the picture ? @khushsundar as NCW member , do you accept this vilification of a woman based on her personal habits ? — 𝗥𝗮𝗺𝗮 𝗦𝘂𝗴𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 (வாழப்பாடி இராம சுகந்தன்) (@vazhapadi) March 3, 2023

Smoking/not smoking is entirely her choice. The issue is smoking in public places & on the train. — Sriram (彬彬), MBA MA BTECHIT (@svmbaekohau) March 3, 2023

You do this with all women you see on trains or you were extra creepy this one time? — Agniveer Arteta (@backtotrolling) March 3, 2023