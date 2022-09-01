We know how men are deprived of equal opportunities and equal pay, at workplaces -- they constantly have to give their all and then some, to justify their place anywhere. No? Exactly.

While we're hardly close to achieving gender equality, the delusion with which the world lives is impressive. Some even think that the society and our attitudes have changed so much that sexism doesn't exist anymore.

Women in Technology awards, Australia, recently announced a man (Simon Button) as one of the four finalists. The organization mentioned that they welcome all the people who support their mission to advance women in STEM, and given that, they selected a male finalist. I mean, it literally says 'women' in technology, and introducing a male nomination is the exact opposite of the mission statement.

This is the first time WiT has offered an award that is open to all genders and it reflects how our community attitudes are changing. We welcome the inclusion of our first male finalist and look forward to seeing more male leaders who support women being nominated in the future.

- WiT

Basically, a man is being acknowledged for acknowledging women. That's... something. And before anyone thinks that this is a mean-spirited, man-hating agenda, it's not. No one is against men being acknowledged for their achievements or getting awards. It's just about women getting their due, at least where they're literally supposed to -- in a community organization that is meant FOR them.

The internet's certainly not happy with the nomination.

What's worse is that there are so few women in tech to begin with. It's still male dominated. So naming a man as a finalist for this Women in Tech award is such a slap in the face. I don't care how many women he has "empowered". — MarionJ (@HodgesBoots) August 31, 2022

Be fair, he probably lets his female staff speak in meetings. Occasionally. — Dara Morefield 🦖 (@DaraMorefield) August 31, 2022

Perhaps women should turn their backs on awards that allow men to take part in the Women's category. Or take the trophy and shove it where his sun don't shine. I don't mind which option they go for. — Scream Nevermore Won't Wheesht (@GrumpyEuryale) August 31, 2022

He doesn't even pretend he is a woman.

They don't even have to say the words now.

Unbelievable.

What sort of man accepts a prize meant for a woman? — ''Femalism''🟥 🟪⬜🟩 (@ilovepreserves) August 31, 2022

Just another day of the world being 'generous' with women.