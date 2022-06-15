Telling a woman how to live her life is society's way of controlling them. I mean, the thought that a woman can be happy, be independent, choose to live alone, dress the way she wants, and something as simple as dancing at her own wedding is a trigger for some people.

It's shameless how something crappy always comes in between our happiness, ugh!

Case in point: A Twitter user named Professor Sahab thinks that women should stop dancing at their weddings. Why you ask? To inflict misogynist views on women. To enforce his barbaric patriarchy. To show how sadist his thoughts are, and the list goes on. It's disheartening to see such regressive opinions still exist in 2022.



The comment section in the video is full of pricks who just cannot stand women having fun. What actually needs to stop is this di*kheads telling the bride what to do.

This should be stop 🤐 pic.twitter.com/j0cLbryXH1 — Professor Sahab (@ProfesorSahab) June 14, 2022

What comes as a ray of hope for me is to see people calling out this garbage opinion. It is good to see how people have poured support for the bride and are happy for her.

Someone pls make me understand what's worng in her dance...!???



I seriously want to understand kya ab koi lrki apne khud ke shadi me bhi nach nai skti kya. Kaha se aate hai aise log..???



This behaviour comes under digital crime targeting someone for no reason.. 😒😒 https://t.co/esRlyiEcoo — राधा | Radha | राधा (@KrshnaKumari) June 14, 2022

no?? i mean look random people on the internet having problems with brides being happy on the day of the wedding 😭 https://t.co/D6fudNtPHq — adi (@aaditeaa) June 14, 2022

Trigger Warning :



Conservative guys who get zero female attention in real life in comments section ..🤮🤮🤮🤢🤢🤢 https://t.co/kmck62zOy7 — Dr Kaizad (@AeroforceGame) June 14, 2022

I don't see any issue to dance in her own wedding 🤔 https://t.co/HxY0wEacpJ — Former ESL Fan #BrazzoOut (@ICTbayern186) June 14, 2022

yall such haters always looking for reasons to whine & cry about others happiness. https://t.co/a63jYsDScP — m 🕊 (@luco_zain) June 14, 2022

Men will find this cringe but will do naagin dance shamelessly in their friend's wedding. https://t.co/Rc82TV0rVX — Ammu (@khayaliipulav) June 14, 2022

The meltdown in the replies and quote tweets!!!

Such bitter people who will never know love. https://t.co/OV1kYW09nd — Typo King (@Nahopayega09) June 14, 2022

People passing comments on her dance seriously need to get a life😭



Uskki zindagi, uski shadi vou chahe nache ya gaye... https://t.co/lvHE9zFM2Q — oldboy. (@oldboyy82) June 14, 2022

The comments 😂😂 oh - the desire of small petty minded self appointed misogynist hateful people to tell everyone how to live their life, to enforce their barbaric desires on everyone is tragic and yet hilarious..because no one gives a hoot about their views. Power to the bride! https://t.co/U5ispQfhlE — INJESTERS 🇮🇳 (@rockyandmayur) June 14, 2022

Why should it stop? It's their life their wish, they can do whatever they want to do. https://t.co/D5d5hAe4xw — Bimlus (@bimlus1) June 15, 2022

How Boring one's life must be to Post a Stranger's wedding video and Comment on a Stranger's life style. Imagine getting affected by a Stranger's Celebrating style ?? My Life is as boring but probably not this shallow https://t.co/tSRa6vGU1d — र α s h i . (@rashisingh02) June 15, 2022

What do y'all have against women being happy at their weddings? https://t.co/hV5Ivx0nqR — pavlov's hog (@pappuchaaru) June 15, 2022

Absolutely! Why should we see a woman being happy and celebrating one of the most important days in her life? Who gave her the right to ‘look’ happy? Who gave her the permission to dance in joy? How dare she?!! This HAS to stop! https://t.co/whzADaKRNS — Madhuri (తెలుగింటి అమ్మాయి) (@YaminiDiva) June 15, 2022

And the people slut shaming her in the comment section and quote tweets shouldn't stop, right? https://t.co/LkspOE4fa5 — Beg Viryani (@Perukididi) June 15, 2022

So now a girl cannot dance and be happy at her own wedding 🙂

Further proving that girls were never supposed to be happily married, they are doomed post marriage. https://t.co/lplcsi0Kbi — arfa ×͜× (@tweetarfa) June 15, 2022

y'all can't stand happy brides. can you ? shows how sadist one could be! https://t.co/nbQi9FdZc9 — s. (@shrupidity) June 15, 2022

No need to stop such things she is enjoying her wedding 🤦‍♂ https://t.co/uxqbzR0K8i — Himanshu (@Himanshu7474482) June 15, 2022

This person really needs to get a life! Guess what? Nobody gives a hoot about your opinions.



