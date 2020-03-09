One of the oldest women athletes of India, Mann Kaur from Patiala, was honoured by the government of India which awarded her with Nari Shakti Puraskar 2019.

She was handed over the award by President Ram Nath Kovind on International Women's Day.

Earlier in 2018, she had won 200m gold at The World Masters Athletics Championships in Malaga, Spain. She has won 4 gold medals at the torunament in total.

Apart from that, she also emerged as the world's fastest centenarian in 2016.

Heartiest congratulations to Mata Mann Kaur ji on receiving the 'Nari Shakti Puruskar' from the President for her achievements in athletics. I salute the indomitable spirit of this 103-year-old ‘young’ lady, who shall inspire millions across the world.#SheInspiresUs #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/5rkzbuA9G2 — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) March 8, 2020

An inspiration to many, Kaur started her athletics career at the age of 93, and never looked back.

She suffers from osteoporosis but that never stopped her from doing what she wanted, and as of now, has won over 20 medals at various world championships.

Nari Shakti Award was started in 1999 and celebrates inspirational women from across the country. 7 women were given the honour this year.