Who said you can't have it all? Aishwarya Sheoran, a finalist from the Miss India pageant has achieved her goal of becoming an IAS officer.

Aishwarya has secured the 93rd rank in CSE 2019, a dream she decided to work towards while taking a break from her successful modelling career.

Aishwarya Sheoran, Femina Miss India 2016 finalist, Campus Princess Delhi 2016, Freshface winner Delhi 2015 made us immensely proud as she scored the All India Rank 93 in the Civil Services Examination. A huge congratulations to her on this achievement!#AishwaryaSheoran #CSE pic.twitter.com/SrDu4iK6T0 — Miss India (@feminamissindia) August 4, 2020

Aishwarya, who has been a model at the Bombay Times Fashion Week, Lakme Fashion Week, Amazon Fashion Week, and walked for designers like Manish Malhotra, says she was always drawn towards academics. So this decision wasn't taken overnight.

I thought that since I had always been good at academics, I should maybe take a break for a year or two and give civil services a try because it had always been my dream. I had to switch off my phone, social media, everything, to focus on the exam and the result is here.

- Aishwarya Sheoran to TOI

Aishwarya's father Colonel Ajay Kumar is the Commanding Officer of NCC Telangana Battalion, Karimnagar and so the model too decided that her ultimate goal was to serve the nation. And while there are growing opportunities for women in the army, she decided to do her part by becoming an IAS officer. Aishwarya's story is an exemplary example of how we don't need a box to define us.