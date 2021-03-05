Courage, determination and a never give up attitude is something that sets a person apart. One such person who inherits all these qualities is Dr Mariya Biju who battled all odds to reach where she is now.

25-year-old Dr Biju always had a dream to become a surgeon. However, she got confined to a wheelchair and got paralysed after a tragic accident. But this accident didn't deter her motivation. She completed her MBBS and ended up becoming a doctor at her alma mater, Al-Azhar Medical College at Thodupuzha in 2015.

But turned out that fate had other plans for Biju. In 2016, she slipped on the wet balcony floor while trying to hang clothes on the clothesline at the medical college hostel and fell from the second floor to the ground. This accident left her paralyzed from the neck down. In an interview with New Indian Express, she said,

In the fall, I broke the vertebra in my neck and the thigh bone. I was given first aid at Kozhenchery hospital and then shifted to Amrita Hospital, where I underwent surgery. After spending months in the hospital, I returned to college.

The months following her accident were a struggle for her, especially to regain the sensation in her fingers. She underwent months of physiotherapy for the same just to write her exams.

Even though the university allowed me to write the examinations with the help of a scribe, it couldn’t be done. We would have needed another medical student to act as a scribe. So, I began reteaching myself to write.

With a lot of hard work, support from her friends and teachers, Mariya succeeded in writing her own exam and passed with 64% marks. She is not only a doctor now but also sketches, paints and sells her artwork.

The journey may be be tough for her. But she has made sure to fight all her battles with a smile on her face.

H/T : New Indian Express