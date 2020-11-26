From the lyrics to the composition, a musician's biggest dream is to be known for the hard work they've put into creating a track or an album.

New York-based Indian singer Priya Darshini dreams turned into reality after her debut album Periphery got nominated for this year's Grammy Awards. This album is a musical mix of styles, genres, and culture which explores what home means to Priya Darshini. Through this album, she tries to find her cultural identity as a South Indian who is from Mumbai and now puts up in New York.

But this artist who got nominated for Best New Age Album category award for the 63rd edition of the annual Grammy Awards is a multi-talented being. She has sung for over one-hundred television and radio commercials, as well as recorded for several award-winning and chart-topping Indian movie soundtracks.

But that's not all. She is also an actor, ultra marathoner (became the first Indian woman to complete the 100-mile Himalayan Ultra Marathon), entrepreneur and is deeply involved in human rights and social justice.

This 37-year-old singer has also worked with some renowned musicians such as Pearl Jam, Roy “Futureman” Wooten, Jeff Coffin, Philip Lassiter, and ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro, among others.

The singer is currently signed with Chesky Records which describes how her roots are intact and how her knowledge of music from around the world brings a whole new perspective in her music.

Priya Darshini is truly a jack of all trades and is making the country proud.