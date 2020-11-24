We're all missing our walks downs Janpath and Sarojini Nagar market in the pandemic, picking up handcrafted jewellery. But fret not, because there are two women who have found the perfect solution to all your accessory worries.

With more than 12K followers on Instagram, Sheetal Munshi and Deeksha Khanna from Delhi have set up Janpath Online - which sells Indian junk jewellery across the world.

Their website has helped street vendors from Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Chennai earn over Rs 12 Lakh in the last three years. Being avid shoppers in these markets, Sheetal and Deeksha wanted to take the street jewellery to people across the world who have moved away from their home towns and miss it.

We found the vendors to be extremely encouraging and they were ready to allow us to put their products online. We managed to make that connect immediately.

- Deesha & Sheetal to Better India

They both met while studying economics at Hans Raj College, Delhi in 2008. However, it wasn't until almost 9 years later, after Sheetal completed her masters at Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai and Deesha finished her education at IIM Lucknow that they both began seriously considering working together. So they channeled their skills into creating a user friendly and profitable platform to connect vendors with customers.

From payal to choker, chains, rings, jhumkas - any junk jewellery that you crave can be found at their online store. Not just heavy metal jewellery, but even fabric accessories can be found on their store, handcrafted by local artisans. They began their journey with only Rs 15,000, and an idea to curate local jewellery from across India.

They personally curate and handpick pieces that are displayed on their website and on Instagram. With encouragement from vendors who are looking to create an online presence, the two ensure that the quality is up to the mark. A true success story that is sharing our favourite jewellery pieces with the world.

You can shop from their website here.

Also images are screenshots from Janpath Online's Instagram.