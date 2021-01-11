As much as we'd like to think otherwise, government schools, especially in villages are not really well-equipped with basic facilities.

Proving this statement was the Panchayat Union Primary School in the village of Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu. The 20 students in this school had to bear the sound of water dripping due to roof leakage in their classrooms over the voice of their teachers which made it extremely difficult for them to concentrate.

However, as per New Indian Express, the headmistress of the school N Poonkodi in Karukakollai village of Denkanikottai Taluk made sure her students study without any distractions. She spent Rs 1 lakh allocated by the government to repair the roof, and added Rs 30,000 from her own pocket to paint the walls of the classrooms. She said,

I requested the then Chief Education Officer R Murugan to allot funds to repair the roof, and he allotted Rs 1 lakh. The funds were received following the order of the Krishnagiri Chief Judicial Magistrate in June to utilise the fines levied on tipper lorries for various violations.

Not just the roof, Poonkodi has also spent Rs 37,000 to repair the damaged floors of the only two classrooms in the school. Moreover, she travels daily 55 km from Hosur to the school and is the only teacher who handles all the students by herself.

This teacher's dedication and compassion towards her students is truly commendable.

H/t : New Indian Express