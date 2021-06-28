No matter how much we all deny it, it is not easy to be a woman. To be surrounded by people who are just waiting to smash their unsolicited opinion on you. Well, since memes tend to be one of the best ways we communicate with each other, here's a little effort to help you understand more about women's problems.

1. Even if you have come across a stranger helping you during periods, you know how it feels.

2. Oh no!

3. Wait, we have not seen each other since the pandemic. Right?

4. How? Please tell me how?

5. Only women's know it

6. You need some self Introspection daddy

7. #Pandemic life

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20. We want pockets!

21. Is there option for a paid leave?

22.

23. So you adjust it there.

24. Always.

25. And some had to say it.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

I hope now you know memes are more than just jokes.