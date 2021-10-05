From physical discomfort to hormonal changes, pregnancy is definitely not easy on the woman. But what can help is receiving support, emotional and physical, from your partner.

And this Twitter thread on what husbands or male figures have done for the pregnant women in their lives is every bit as beautiful as you'd imagine:

Ladies tell me one good thing your husband or a male figure in your life did for you during pregnancy/labour/postpartum. Just want to see something. — n (@penny4yourtweet) March 19, 2021

From helping their partners perform basic tasks that pregnancy makes difficult, to going out of their way to help them, these gestures spell love and care:

Currently in the last month.. husband helps in wearing pants since cant bend now. Helps wear shoes, carries all luggage (even handbag), sits and comforts everytime i am crying (dont know why), tells me his child couldnt have had a better mom … so much more :) — Pritha Bose (@prithabose) July 15, 2021

Currently in the 3rd trimester -- husband is sure to put my shoes on for me every time we leave the house so I don't have to bend over.😅 — Addy (@addysubtracty_) March 19, 2021

After pushing for an hour and no baby I heard the doctor tell the nurse to get ready for an emergency c-section. He must’ve seen the panic in my eyes bc he took my hand and told me not to worry & that it was all going to be fine. It was the most comforting I’ve ever felt. — sarah 🇧🇪🇸🇾 سارة (@issamesario) March 20, 2021

Brings almost everything I ask for (cravings). Gives massages. Stays awake when I'm unable to sleep. Keeps reminding me that it's gonna be worth it and you'll be a great mom. Comforts me whenever I cry (for no apparent reason). Etc etc etc.

ALHAMDULILLAH. — Mary-em (@DoofusInTheMist) March 19, 2021

He held my hand all the way through, twice, although the first time was pretty traumatic and he didn’t want to do it again. But we were in a foreign country and I didn’t trust the doctors so he put my safety first. The third was an elective c-section, and he supported my decision — SumayaUmmMaryam (@SumayaMaryam) March 19, 2021

My lovely other half took care of all my meals and the guests post partum including the special foods (like panjeeri) my mum made for the first two weeks, by the youngest/fifth he was waking up every night with baby because Armageddon wouldn’t have woken me — Ferzanah A (@FerzanahA) March 20, 2021

I hate vomiting and morning sickness with my second son was awful. Each episode would send me into a panic and tears. He would clean up behind me each time, wash my face and let me be dramatic no matter how many times it had happened that day. — Coach A. Bull (@BigBangDearie) March 20, 2021

When i had my 1st miscarriage last year, he would carry me around instead of letting me walk for two weeks, prepared warm herbal water for me to bathe, cook food, puts on socks to my feet before i fell asleep and warming pads around my waist. We are married for almost 5 years now — Nur Hidayah Ayoep (@yayahayoep) March 21, 2021

Woke up one morning to hear my baby crying and I started crying too because we’d had a hard night. He was getting ready for work but picked her up, and I fell asleep while he took her away, settled her to sleep even tho it made him rlly late for work — Aisha Taras (@aisha_taras) March 19, 2021

Talk about being adorable!