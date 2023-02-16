Back in 2018, the first ripples of MeToo blew up in India, and survivors of abuse and harassment began raising their voices against sexual violence. Experiences that had been lurking in the scarred memories of the past floated up to the surface, and women openly recounted their stories of abuse, called out the perpetrators and sparked a conversation about the rape culture in our country.

As the social movement enveloped India, sceptics of the MeToo expressed concerns about possible false allegations that could affect men’s lives. They shunned the movement for being unfair to men, conveniently steering the focus away from millions of sexual violence cases that impact women worldwide to the cause of the world’s most marginalized community, MEN.

But the story doesn’t end here. They are now releasing a ‘comedy’ movie titled ‘#MenToo’ to essentially highlight TRIALS & TRIBULATIONS of men with women speaking up. The teaser begins with a woman’s voice in the background saying stuff like, “main ladki hun, main kuch bhi kar sakti hun” and “it’s her choice.”

It’s funny how they conveniently twisted an important survivor-led International movement — for both men and women — to make the case of men and their horrors with women speaking, asking for their rights, and basically functioning independently. The teaser has a number of ridiculous, exaggerated, and unfunny scenes to paint women as illogical, greedy, and basically anti-men.

Naturally, people on Twitter are unamused. They’re calling out the ridiculousness of creating something like that. Take a look.

#MeToo empowered victims to come forward with their harassment/abuse stories, regardless of their gender. To all the trash men out there, many victims are men as well. I don't care about the plot, the title itself is so wrong. You somehow gotta make everything about yourself ah? https://t.co/QOX6mpmL75 — Dhivyaa Sharani (@SharaniDhivyaa) February 16, 2023

desi men and their victim complex is insane to me.. i'm beyond disgusted, like just stop making telugu movies we've had more than enough https://t.co/prSJDJgHbj — nishhh.⁷ (@myouikapoors) February 16, 2023

men really are the most pathetic species out there. You really see women suffering to get their abusers punished and you decide to make a joke out of it and make yourself the victim? MEN ARE VILE. https://t.co/mjhIZmY5Re — 𝘥𝘪𝘺𝘢🪐 (@ajeebdastaan_) February 16, 2023

They looked at a whole movement about the sexual abuse and harassment faced by women and said “How do I make this about me? I’m the real victim here!”



IMAGINE how TIRED we are. https://t.co/JOm3QsVkDn — Divya Rainjana (@DivyaRainjana) February 16, 2023

How about y'all stop existing??? It wouldn't be difficult then https://t.co/Z2fWbHFA2R — Bee 🏳️‍🌈 (@rangolaholahola) February 16, 2023

free us from these men who not only believe they're the victims but also think they have talent. https://t.co/KR97p78K5B — niya •ᴗ• (@bbhdotin) February 16, 2023

So pathetic. Labelling (working) women as monsters seems really pedestrian—verging on imbecility. This movie looks like the Gen-Z version of WhatsApp Uncle ‘wife jokes.’ Ridiculous. https://t.co/N2icquNPKs — Karthik Madhusudan (@HonestlyKarthik) February 16, 2023

so annoying, all ppl want is downplaying serious issues https://t.co/9XGyAIJ1dT — r. (@phooIsekhushboo) February 16, 2023

On behalf of the men's community, I'd like to apologize about the disrespect caused why tf are men https://t.co/EI8ynAC1Ug — hot priest (@ablahhmard) February 16, 2023

Ugh. 🤢



Years and years of struggle asking to lend a non judgmental ear only to be dismissed by some idiots who think this is funny… https://t.co/CWhkXxEw1N — Vijaya lakshmi (@_ilovemomos) February 15, 2023

why can't men go two seconds without making everything and every experience around them about themselves? study honi chahye ispe tou. https://t.co/IwUfHQcL17 — mina (@versacenoon) February 15, 2023

breaking the ceiling and reaching heights of vile behaviour. https://t.co/CYz7FO5KqJ — mish 🌻 (@0rangepicklejar) February 16, 2023

To the men who have this obsessive need to make the case of ‘NOT ALL MEN’ when a woman is sharing her experience, please stop making everything about yourselves. You guys are literally the most privileged species. Stop fuming all the time!