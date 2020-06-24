Mia Khalifa, the Lebanese social media personality, and a former adult film actor, has talked about body image issues, objectification and other such topics on many occassions.

And recently when she went through a nose surgery, she made sure to again put the right message across.

Sharing her photo with a bandaged nose, she gave the details of the surgery and in the end wrote this powerful message:

Being transparent about this was never a question. Do not idolize the women you see on social media and base your self worth on comparisons that are unrealistic.

Ending the post with lines:

If you’ve ever looked at my boobs and wished yours look like that, please remember mine are made out of the same material as the spatula in your kitchen drawer.

Her followers were really appreciative of her being honest about things.

Mia has been open about her body image in the past as well. In an interview with BBC's Stephen Sackur, she had said:

I don't think low self esteem discriminates against anyone. I struggled my entire childhood with weight and never found myself worthy of male attention. And then, suddenly I lost a lot of weight and I was self-conscious about my breasts. I wanted to go back to how I normally was.

In the same interview, she discussed how artificially modifying her body got her attention that she didn't want to lose and so she thought she must do what was expected of her.

More power to her for talking about relevant issues and showing people the real side of things.