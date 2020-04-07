Everyone is doing their part during this crisis that has taken over the world. One among them is a former beauty queen.
Miss England 2019, Bhasha Mukherjee who was a junior doctor before earning the title is hanging up her crown for now and returning back to perform her duty as a doctor.
Miss England 2019 - Dr Bhasha Mukherjee
She realized she needs to perform her duty after her four-week ambassadorship in India where she gave money to a home for abandoned girls. But she came to know that the coronavirus situation was worsening back home in the UK.
According to CNN, she got several messages from her former place of work Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, Lincolnshire about the pandemic and felt that it's time to return back.
What is beauty without a purpose.
I felt a sense of, this is what I’d got this degree for and what better time to be part of this particular sector than now? It was incredible the way the whole world was celebrating all key workers, and I wanted to be one of those, and I knew I could help.
Bhasha, who specializes in respiratory medicine is self-isolating after her return from India and is ready to go back to work as soon as possible.